Thai Women's Hockey Team Arrives In Bhopal For Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026; Gets Traditional Welcome | Video |

Bhopal Hockey Tournament 2026: The Thailand women's hockey team arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday morning to participate in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026. The players received a traditional welcome at Bhopal Airport, where they were greeted with a tilak on their foreheads and draped in shawls.

Expressing excitement over their arrival, Thai hockey player Supansa Samanso said, "We are very excited to be here. Thank you for the warm welcome. I want to do my best." The team members also clicked selfies at the airport.

The arrival of the Thai team comes after the Chinese, Indian and Japanese teams also reached Bhopal earlier. All the teams were welcomed as they arrived in the city for the continental tournament.

Ninth Edition Of The Tournament Featuring Six National Teams

The Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 will be held from November 19 to 28 at the newly built international hockey stadium in the International Sports Complex at Nathu Barkheda. Approved by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the ninth edition of the tournament will feature six national teams competing for the title.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Thailand women's hockey team arrives in Bhopal to participate in the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026.The ninth edition of the six-nation continental tournament featuring defending champions India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand will be held from November 19 to 28 at the newly built hockey stadium in the International Sports Complex at Nathu Barkheda.Thai field hockey player Supansa Samanso says, "We are very excited to be here. Thank you for the warm welcome. I want to do my best." — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

Apart from defending champions India, the participating teams include China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. The tournament will bring some of Asia's leading women's hockey teams to Bhopal.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Opening Day Schedule Revised

The schedule for the opening day, November 19, has been revised. The first match between China and Thailand will now begin at 12:15 pm instead of 1 pm. Japan and South Korea will face each other at 2:30 pm.

Host nation India will begin its campaign against Malaysia at 4:45 pm instead of the earlier scheduled time of 7 pm. The opening ceremony has also been rescheduled from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

With all three opening-day matches scheduled before the ceremony, the tournament will begin with an action-packed day of international women's hockey in Bhopal.

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