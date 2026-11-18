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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Student profile update work has not started in 13 districts of the state, including Bhopal, delaying the disbursement of uniform allowances and other benefits to students in government schools.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) data of Nov 12 shows that these districts have recorded zero progress in updating student profiles. Notices have been issued to the concerned districts over the delay.

In contrast, six districts- Vidisha, Niwari, Narsinghpur, Burhanpur, Tikamgarh and Shajapur- have completed 100% of the profile updation work.

The updation is essential for transferring the uniform allowance directly into students’ bank accounts. Until the profiles are updated, the amount will not be credited to the beneficiaries.

The government decided in September to provide students of Classes 1 to 8 in government schools with Rs 600 each for two pairs of uniforms.

The process of updating student profiles had started at the beginning of the academic session, but it is still incomplete in several districts.

Around 55 lakh students are eligible for the benefit, involving an annual expenditure of approximately Rs 350 crore.

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