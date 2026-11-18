Bhopal BMC Issues Notices To 850 Property Owners, Gives 24 Hours To Shut Commercial Activities In Residential Areas | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued notices to around 850 property owners across the city, directing them to shut down commercial activities operating from residential premises within 24 hours.

The notices were issued by the corporation's building permission branch as preparations began for a fresh round of sealing action against properties violating land-use norms.

The civic body had issued 70 notices on Monday. With Tuesday's action, the total number of notices issued in the past two days has crossed 900. Unlike earlier proceedings, when property owners were given three days to comply, the latest notices provide only 24 hours.

The renewed drive comes ahead of the Nov 23 Supreme Court hearing on the matter. The sealing campaign had remained suspended for the past two months, but the corporation has now resumed issuing notices in preparation for enforcement action.

The move has triggered resentment among traders, particularly in areas such as Arera Colony, Kohefiza and Lalghati. Traders in these localities may once again stage protests against the corporation's action.

Sealing drive to begin tomorrow

BMC officials said commercial activities operating in residential areas must be stopped within the stipulated 24 hours. Corporation teams are expected to begin sealing properties from Thursday.

Tuesday's notices were primarily served on owners of godowns, showrooms and shops operating in residential premises. Officials said property owners must voluntarily shut down such establishments before enforcement teams begin the sealing drive.

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