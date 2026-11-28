Singapore International Arbitration Centre |

Mumbai: India has emerged as the third-largest foreign user jurisdiction of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), reflecting its expanding presence in international commercial dispute resolution and cross-border business transactions.

Singapore’s Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said 178 Indian parties participated in SIAC arbitration proceedings last year, highlighting India's growing significance in the global arbitration ecosystem. Speaking at a symposium organised by the Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA), Tong advocated stronger legal cooperation between India and Singapore.

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Growing Arbitration Footprint

Tong highlighted that Indian legal professionals and arbitrators are increasingly contributing to international arbitration proceedings, including cases involving non-Indian parties. With global trade and investment expanding, he emphasised the importance of transparent, efficient and predictable dispute-resolution mechanisms to strengthen investor confidence.

He also called for innovation among arbitration institutions to address complex commercial disputes involving multiple contracts and interconnected parties without compromising the principle of party consent.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant advocated deeper collaboration between India and Singapore across institutional development, legal education, professional standards, mediation and technology. He emphasised that predictable dispute resolution plays a crucial role in supporting economic growth, attracting foreign investment and strengthening business confidence.

India's increasing focus on alternative dispute resolution, including the establishment of the Mediation Council of India, could create fresh opportunities for bilateral legal partnerships.

Trade And Investment Growth

The Chief Justice highlighted the expanding economic relationship between the two countries, with bilateral trade rising from approximately $6.7 billion in 2004-05 to $34.3 billion in 2024-25. Singapore also remains a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India, contributing nearly 24% of cumulative inflows between April 2000 and March 2025, amounting to approximately $174.88 billion.

The symposium, commemorating the 200th anniversary of Singapore’s Second Charter of Justice, brought together policymakers, business leaders and legal experts to explore the future of international commercial arbitration and bilateral legal cooperation.

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