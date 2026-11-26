Adv. Nitin Thakare's Vision Transforms MVP Samaj Through Educational Growth, Innovation And Social Empowerment | File photo

True leadership lies in envisioning possibilities, inspiring collective action and transforming aspirations into meaningful outcomes. The journey of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP Samaj), Nashik, since 2022 reflects this spirit of purposeful leadership under the stewardship of its General Secretary, Adv. Nitin Baburao Thakare. His tenure has been marked by strategic foresight, decisive administration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to the institution’s educational and social mission.

Recognising that a legacy institution must evolve with changing times, Adv. Thakare has focused on balancing tradition with modernity. Rooted in the ideals of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and its pioneering founders, MVP Samaj continues to uphold its motto, ‘Bahujan Hitay, Bahujan Sukhay’, with education, empowerment and social progress at its core.

Vision Translated into Institutional Growth

Under his leadership, MVP Samaj expanded from 492 branches in 2022–23 to 514 in 2025–26. Beyond numerical expansion, several innovative initiatives have strengthened its educational and institutional ecosystem. These include the Udaji Maharaj Educational Heritage Museum, Pradnya Intellectual Property Centre, Talent Acquisition Cell, Centre for Collaboration and Karmaveer Radio 88.4 MHz, expanding the institution’s engagement with education, research and society.

Infrastructure development has gained momentum with an agricultural college at Chachadgaon, an ITI at Sinnar, a 650-capacity hostel at KBT College of Engineering and expansion of the medical and Ayurveda complex at Adgaon. English-medium school enrolment increased from 13,290 to 18,535, while engineering admissions rose from 508 to 1,464. New programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Pharmacology and agricultural technology reflect the institution's focus on contemporary education and emerging opportunities.

Strengthening Educational Quality and Innovation

A significant dimension of Adv. Thakare’s vision is the continuous enhancement of teaching and learning standards. Recognising that institutional progress depends on the quality of both teachers and students, several initiatives have been introduced across schools. STEM workshops and IISER workshops in traditional Marathi-medium secondary schools are creating opportunities for scientific exploration, experiential learning and exposure to modern educational approaches. Similarly, the EduMentor Drive for English-medium schools focuses on strengthening teachers' capabilities and improving students' learning experiences. These initiatives demonstrate a commitment to ensuring that quality education and innovation reach students across different educational backgrounds.

Administrative Foresight and Financial Stewardship

Financial discipline and administrative efficiency have remained important priorities. Since 2022, the institution has repaid more than ₹46.5 crore in debt. Its budget grew from ₹851.21 crore in 2022–23 to ₹1,229.30 crore in 2026–27. Pending NAAC assessments, audits, non-agricultural land permissions and administrative matters were addressed, while comprehensive salary revisions reinforced the commitment to institutional stability and employee welfare.

Empowerment Through Opportunities and Compassion

Adv. Thakare’s vision extends beyond classrooms to employability and social empowerment. Through the Karmaveer Adv. Baburao Ganpatrao Thakare Training and Placement Centre, CII-Model Career Centre and industry partnerships, placements increased from 2,117 in 2023–24 to 4,722 in 2025–26. International opportunities in Dubai and Japan have further widened students' horizons, with an ambitious target of facilitating employment for 25,000 candidates.

Healthcare and social responsibility remain equally integral to this vision. Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical College and Hospital recorded over 5.38 lakh patient services in 2025–26. The Institute's medical college is also reaching new milestones in organ transplantation, with its transplant facilities advancing to higher levels of specialised medical care. Sahara Kaksha provides free accommodation and essential amenities to patients' relatives, reflecting the institution's compassion towards families in difficult circumstances.

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Skill-development initiatives for tribal communities, transgender persons, prisoners and disadvantaged students, scholarships, support for visually impaired students, free JEE-CET guidance and entrepreneurship initiatives further strengthen the institution's inclusive approach.

Collective Participation and Cultural Commitment

An important feature of this transformation is the active participation of alumni and other stakeholders through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives at various levels. Their contributions are supporting the institution's overall development and strengthening the relationship between the institution and its extended community. These collaborative efforts, inspired and actively promoted by the Hon. General Secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Adv. Nitin Baburao Thakare, reflect a leadership approach that encourages collective responsibility and shared ownership of institutional progress.

Cultural initiatives, including a record-setting Shivrangoli created using 75,000 books and the successful hosting of the Fourth World Marathi Conference, further demonstrate the institution's commitment to connecting education with culture, heritage and community identity. With aspirations for new professional colleges, a Military Preparatory School, Music and Sports Academies and an AI Research Centre, Adv. Nitin Baburao Thakare continues to chart a forward-looking course.

His tenure reflects a model of leadership that goes beyond administration. It brings together educational excellence, financial responsibility, technological advancement, healthcare, social inclusion and collective participation. Through a vision rooted in the institution's legacy yet firmly focused on the future, he continues to strengthen MVP Samaj's role as an instrument of educational and social transformation.

– Shashikant Mogal, Education Officer, MVP Samaj, Nashik