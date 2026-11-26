Nashik Sets December 15 Deadline For Department-Wise Disaster Management Plans Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 | File photo

Nashik: In a major step towards strengthening emergency preparedness for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) has directed all government departments to submit department-specific disaster management action plans by December 15. An interdepartmental meeting chaired by Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh on Tuesday reviewed emergency preparedness, potential risks, resource availability and coordination mechanisms to ensure an effective response to any disaster or emergency during the mega religious gathering. Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Additional Commissioner and Additional District Collector Uday Kisve, Resident Deputy Collector Rohit Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan and other senior officials attended the meeting.

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The meeting focused on identifying potential disaster risks, defining departmental responsibilities, formulating mitigation strategies and establishing contingency plans for emergency response and post-disaster recovery. Officials reviewed the availability of essential equipment, manpower requirements, deployment strategies, standard operating procedures (SOPs), emergency communication systems and incident-reporting mechanisms. The need for regular training programmes, capacity building, mock drills and coordinated emergency response involving multiple departments was also emphasised.



Shekhar Singh directed all department heads to conduct separate internal meetings and assess their responsibilities, available resources, manpower requirements and operational challenges before submitting their action plans by the stipulated deadline. Emphasising the importance of preventive planning, he said disaster management for an event of the magnitude of Simhastha Kumbh could not be restricted to responding after an emergency occurred. Every department must identify potential risks in advance, establish clear responsibilities and ensure that adequate resources and response mechanisms are in place well before the event. He also stressed that effective disaster management would depend on seamless coordination and cooperation among all departments.



The action plans will cover essential civic and public services, including sanitation, public health, drinking water supply and quality, electricity, crowd management, pilgrim safety and security, and administrative arrangements. Departments have also been asked to identify possible inconveniences to pilgrims, resource gaps, disruptions to essential services and their likely impact, along with measures to minimise such challenges. The exercise aims to establish an integrated disaster preparedness framework to ensure a coordinated, timely and effective emergency response and uninterrupted essential services throughout Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.