Nashik: Fake Instagram Account Impersonating Kumbh Mela Authority Detected; Cyber Police Register Case |

Nashik: A fake Instagram account impersonating the official social media platform of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority has come to light, raising concerns over the possibility of misleading devotees and citizens. Nashik City Cyber Police have registered a case against an unidentified person in connection with the incident.

Suspicious Instagram Handle Identified

During routine cyber patrolling on Nov 15, police detected an Instagram account operating under the handle official.kumbhnagari_nashik. The account was publishing reels and posts related to the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. Its name and presentation created the impression that it was an official platform of the Kumbh Mela Authority, potentially misleading users.

Cyber Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case at Nashik City Cyber Police Station under Crime Register No. 88/2026 against the unidentified account operator under Section 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66C of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway to identify the person responsible for creating and operating the fake account.

Citizens Urged to Follow Official Social Media Accounts

With preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 gaining momentum, information regarding government initiatives, arrangements and events is expected to circulate widely on social media. Authorities have cautioned citizens against relying on unverified accounts and urged them to obtain information only through official government websites and verified social media platforms.