Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NSS Team Leaves For National Adventure Camp In Manali | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Service Scheme (NSS) team from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has departed for the National Adventure Camp in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

The camp is organised for students selected from across the country. It aims to expose participants to adventure activities and help them understand the challenges faced by soldiers guarding the country's borders.

Anant Babasaheb Kangare, a programme officer from Deogiri College, has been appointed as the team leader.

The selected students include Yash Raosaheb Garje, Tushar Patil of Yogeshwari College, Yash Garje of Deogiri College, Nilkanth Dhande of Bankatswami College, Anam Fatema, Zia-ul-Haq Patel of Rajiv Gandhi College, Karmad, Chanchal Vilas Nikalje of Rashtramata Indira Gandhi College, Jalna, and Samiksha Rajendra Wadekar of Chishtiya College, Khuldabad.

Vice-Chancellor Vijay Phulari, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Pravin Vakte, Registrar Sanjay Kawade and Director Sominath Khade extended their best wishes to the team.

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Beed Photographers Provide Water To Wildlife Amid Drought-Like Conditions

In another development, the Beed Professional Photographer Association has launched an initiative to provide drinking water to wild animals in local forest areas amid prevailing drought-like conditions.

With acute water scarcity forcing wildlife to stray from their natural habitats, the association has deployed water tankers to replenish forest waterholes. The initiative aims to prevent wild animals from wandering into human settlements in search of water.

Association members Datta Nikam, Manoj Kore, Dinesh Gurkhude, Pradeep Majmule, Vijay Navle, Jalindar Naikwade, Sachin Kale, Rahul Ankute, Sudarshan Musale, Navnath Nikam, Om Maske and Sham Maske participated in the initiative.

"Just as we owe a duty to our families, we are equally indebted to society and nature. Providing water to voiceless animals is a small effort to repay nature's invaluable gifts and sustain wildlife," association members said.

Emphasising that photography and videography extend beyond commercial pursuits, the association appealed to citizens to contribute to nature conservation and the protection of local wildlife.