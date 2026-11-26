Maharashtra: BAMU Research Scholars Institute Gold Medal In Honour Of Former Botany Department Head On His 75th Birth Anniversary | FPJ

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A gold medal has been instituted in the name of Dr VS Kothekar, former Head of the Department of Botany at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). The medal was instituted by students who conducted their research under his guidance.

These PhD students took the initiative to institute the gold medal to honour Dr Kothekar’s significant contributions to the field of botany, particularly Cytogenetics and Plant Breeding, and to mark his 75th birth anniversary.

Distinguished Academic And Research Career

Dr VS Kothekar served in various positions within the Department of Botany between 1979 and 2013. During this period, 29 students earned their PhD degrees under his guidance. He completed research projects sponsored by the UGC, DAE-BRNS and CSIR, resulting in the publication of over 150 research papers in international journals.

His PhD students presented a cheque and a letter to Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Pravin Vakte for awarding a gold medal to the student who secures the first position in the subjects of Cytogenetics and Plant Breeding during the second year of the MSc programme.

Academicians And Researchers Attend

Present on the occasion were Registrar Dr Sanjay Kawade and Dean of Science and Technology Dr Bhaskar Sathe, along with academicians, researchers and students, including Dr VS Kothekar, Dr AV Kothekar, Dr Rajendra Satpute, Dr Anil More, Dr Nikhil Gaikwad, Dr Mukund Kulthe, Dr Navnath Kashid, Dr Subhash More, Dr Shivram Khadke, Dr Vilas Kale, Dr Kalyan Sawant, Dr Sunil Sangale, Dr Ranjeet Bansode, Dr Swapnil Mahamune, Dr Sachin Nikam and Girish Kulkarni.

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