‘How Long Will Pune Rely On Amitesh Kumar?’ Sushma Andhare Demands 'Full-Time' Home Minister | FPJ

Pune: Raising concerns over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Pune, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sushma Andhare on Thursday questioned Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar’s handling of crime in the city and demanded that Maharashtra have a full-time Home Minister.

Addressing a press conference a day after the violent incident outside the Pune District Court, Andhare alleged that women, information technology (IT) professionals and citizens visiting the court premises increasingly felt unsafe.

“How much longer will Pune citizens have to depend on Amitesh Kumar?” she asked, questioning what the police had done to prevent repeated incidents of violence despite seizing weapons and arresting suspects.

Referring to the incident at the district court, she questioned the security of the court premises.

“If the court premises are not safe, it is a matter of grave concern. Several people visit this area every day. If so many incidents are taking place across Pune, the situation is alarming. Will the court deliver justice to Mandar Kivale? But have people now started losing faith in the courts?” she asked.

She alleged, “For the past three years, Pune has been witnessing a steady deterioration in its law and order situation. A city known for its culture and educational institutions is now moving towards becoming a city of koyta gangs. Pune is increasingly turning into a crime city.”

Questions Police Over Availability of Weapons

Andhare questioned the continued availability of weapons despite police action and demanded that the Police Commissioner explain the supply chain behind their illegal procurement.

She said, “Criminals are arrested and sickles are seized. Then how do the same weapons keep appearing in the market? How are pistols so easily available? Amitesh Kumar must explain how these weapons reach the hands of criminals.”

Criticising the police leadership, she referred to remarks by the Director General of Police about the occasional emergence of koyta (sickle-wielding) gangs.

“The question is, why are the Pune Police unable to prevent these incidents despite knowing that such gangs are active? Why does the police machinery appear incapable of stopping them?” she asked.

She recalled an incident in Hinjawadi and cited several other cases, including the Kalyani Nagar Porsche crash, the Andekar-Komkar murder case, the Swargate gang rape case and the murder at a business process outsourcing (BPO) office, to highlight what she described as growing insecurity in the city.

Andhare read out a list of criminal incidents reported in Pune and alleged that the police had failed to establish an effective deterrent against crime. She also referred to a murder in Kharadi allegedly committed with scissors and said she had previously posted videos from inside Yerawada Central Prison, raising concerns over activities within the prison.

Cites Crime Rankings, Questions Accountability

Andhare referred to concerns raised by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule over Pune’s crime situation.

She said, “If Pune ranks fifth in the country and first in Maharashtra in terms of crime, it reflects the gravity of the situation. When even MPs are raising these concerns, the government cannot continue to remain silent.”

She questioned the outcome of police action against criminal gangs, alleging that the police often made arrests without addressing the larger networks supporting criminal activities.

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Targets State Government

Andhare accused the state government of failing to take responsibility for the deteriorating law-and-order situation and questioned its priorities.

She alleged, “The state needs a full-time Home Minister. The Chief Minister’s government has failed on several fronts. Instead of taking strict action against criminals, the focus appears to be on how accused persons and people with criminal backgrounds can be accommodated in political parties,” referring to controversies surrounding the Ghosalkar, Purnekar and Deshmukh cases.

She also questioned political developments following Ajit Pawar’s departure from the Pune Guardian Minister’s post, alleging that criminal elements continued to enjoy political protection and that candidates with questionable backgrounds were finding space in electoral politics.

Addressing Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar, Andhare said the government must take responsibility for public safety instead of leaving the entire burden on the Police Commissioner.

Raises Questions Over Illicit Liquor Deaths

Andhare questioned the action taken against liquor dealers in connection with deaths allegedly caused by adulterated liquor.

“What happened in the case in which 40 people died due to adulterated liquor? What action has been taken against the dealers? There are allegations that elected representatives from the ruling party, including MLAs and MPs, followed up to protect certain dealers. This is a serious matter. Once the news reports stop appearing, the government seems to have nothing more to say. Arrests are being made merely as a formality,” she alleged.

She claimed that the government’s response to high-profile criminal cases had failed to inspire public confidence.

Questions Government’s Accountability

Andhare referred to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which completed 18 years on Thursday, and Constitution Day, saying the occasion made questions of public safety, accountability and constitutional responsibility particularly significant.

Raising the issue of the delayed memorial for martyr Ubale, she alleged that despite an allocation of ₹9 crore, work on the memorial had not progressed and irregularities surrounding the funds remained unresolved. She added that Ubale’s daughter, who works for the state government, was apprehensive about speaking out.

Andhare further questioned the accountability of officials and political leaders, including Satpute, and raised concerns over photographs linking individuals accused in controversial cases with prominent political figures such as Eknath Shinde and Chandrakant Patil.

She said the government could no longer dismiss repeated incidents as isolated cases and must take responsibility for restoring public confidence in Pune’s law enforcement machinery.