5 Pune ZP Teachers Suspended Over Disability Certificate Discrepancies, 41 More Lose Benefits | Representative image (AI-generated)

Pune: In a crackdown on the alleged misuse of disability certificates to obtain preferential transfers and government benefits, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has suspended five teachers following medical re-examinations that revealed significant discrepancies in their disability assessments.

Pune ZP Chief Executive Officer Gajanan Patil confirmed the action on Wednesday, stating that the teachers had failed to meet the prescribed 40% benchmark required to qualify for benefits under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

Patil said, “Medical re-examinations have revealed considerable differences between the disability percentages recorded in the certificates submitted by these teachers and the findings of the medical board. In all five cases, the assessed disability was between zero and 10%, making them ineligible for benefits under the benchmark disability category.”

The suspended teachers include Komal Jalindar Shirsat from Tandali in Shirur taluka, whose disability assessment dropped from 52% to 0%, and Aruna Vijaykumar Tambe from Mutkawadi in Khed taluka, whose assessment declined from 42% to 1%. The medical board assessed Madhukar Mahadev Dongre from Darsturwadi in Ambegaon taluka as having 10% disability against the 60% recorded in his original certificate.

The other two are Subhash Sampatrao Indore from Shingwe in Ambegaon, whose assessment fell from 18% to 8%, and Wajida Badshaha Shaikh from Wadkinala in Haveli, whose assessment dropped from 45% to 0%.

Indore’s original certificate itself recorded a disability percentage below the mandatory benchmark. How he managed to avail himself of benefits under the disability category remains unclear.

41 Teachers Lose Benefits

The action is part of a larger verification drive that followed complaints from disability rights organisations about the alleged submission of questionable certificates during the teacher transfer process. As many as 409 teachers had submitted disability certificates to claim benefits under the disability category.

In the first phase, the authorities scrutinised 176 certificates and issued show-cause notices to 46 teachers whose certificates showed discrepancies.

The ZP has also withdrawn disability-related benefits from 41 other teachers whose reassessments reportedly showed disability levels below the prescribed benchmark. The authorities may transfer them to schools in remote areas and recover benefits they have already received.

The authorities are currently scrutinising the certificates of around 350 more teachers. The verification exercise is also expected to cover ZP employees working in other departments.

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Probe Follows Complaints and Court Directions

The verification drive follows a state government circular issued on June 16, 2025, and a government resolution dated Oct 9, 2025, directing the medical re-verification of teachers appointed under the disability quota.

The Bombay High Court, in May this year, upheld the government’s authority to re-examine disability certificates in the case of Santosh Hiraman Lashkare v State of Maharashtra. However, it directed a specially constituted medical board to conduct fresh assessments and clarified that the authorities could not terminate or compulsorily retire employees without a proper departmental inquiry.

The suspended teachers will now face departmental proceedings.

The court also called for action against doctors found to have facilitated the preparation of fraudulent certificates.