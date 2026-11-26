250 Kg Ganja Seized In Pune, 2 From Amravati Arrested | Sourced

Pune: The Anti-Narcotics Squad-II of the Pune Crime Branch has seized 250 kg of ganja from an SUV in Shirur taluka and arrested two men from Amravati district in connection with a drug trafficking racket.

The suspects have been identified as Sameer Purushottam Raut (24), a paver block operator, and Ajay Jagdish Mohite (30), a furniture worker. Both are residents of Chandur Railway taluka in Amravati district.

According to the police, the operation took place in an open space in front of Satyabhama Niwas Building in State Bank Colony, near Datta Mandir in Shirur, as part of the squad's drive against the illegal transportation and sale of narcotic substances.

Apart from the contraband, the police seized a Mahindra XUV700 worth ₹25 lakh, allegedly used for transporting the ganja, and two mobile phones collectively valued at ₹1.20 lakh.

Police Inspector Jeevan Mane supervised the operation, with Assistant Police Inspectors Afroz Pathan and Nitinkumar Naik and other personnel of the squad participating in it.

The police are investigating the source of the ganja, its intended destination and whether the suspects were part of a larger drug trafficking network.

FDA Seizes Banned Pan Masala, Flavoured Tobacco Worth ₹25.90 Lakh in Hadapsar

In a separate incident, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized stocks of banned pan masala and flavoured tobacco during a raid in Handewadi, Hadapsar, on Nov 24.. The FDA's Pune Division Zone-6 team conducted the raid as part of its Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra campaign.

The raid took place at Daggad Chawl near Dream Estate, close to JSPM College in Handewadi. During the inspection, FDA officials found stocks of various brands of prohibited pan masala and flavoured tobacco allegedly stored for sale and seized the entire stock, valued at ₹25,90,376.

Following the raid, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against Firoz Bhure Munsari at Kalepadal police station under Sections 123, 223, 274 and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 26(2), 27, 30(2)(a) and 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Food Safety Officers PK Bagde, OB Bankar, NS Mohite and DB Ghodke conducted the operation under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) NR Sarkate and the leadership of Joint Commissioner (Food) SR Karkale.

The FDA has warned of strict legal action against those found storing, transporting or selling prohibited food products. The department has also urged citizens to inform the authorities if they come across such activities.