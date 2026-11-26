Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. | Aaditya Thackeray/Facebook

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday criticised the Maharashtra government in connection with the firing and stabbing incident outside a Pune court earlier in the day.

The Worli MLA alleged that such crimes were taking place as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had "kept the police force busy going after protesters rather than handling law and order and crime".

Thackeray added: "In no other democracy does a police force lathicharge peaceful protesters. It happens in our state, and it is our misfortune."

#WATCH | Mumbai | On the firing incident outside the Pune district court, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "If we look at the law and order situation, even Amitabh Bachchan has to stand behind bulletproof glass in a city like Mumbai. There was a time when our Prime Minister in Kashmir used to have bulletproof glass and not in any other city. And this has happened because today the CM has busy the police force to go after the protesters..." — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

Thackeray referred to recent visuals of actor Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans outside his home in Mumbai's Juhu standing behind bulletproof glass. The security arrangements had been carried out amid reports of a bomb threat email allegedly targeting his residence.

"If we look at the law and order situation, even Amitabh Bachchan has to stand behind bulletproof glass in a city like Mumbai," Thackeray was quoted by ANI as having told reporters. "There was a time when our Prime Minister in Kashmir used to have bulletproof glass and not in any other city."

Pune Court Violence

On Wednesday afternoon, a man facing trial in a murder case was seriously injured when four to five assailants allegedly opened fire at him and attacked him with koytas (sharp-edged weapons) outside the Pune District and Sessions Court.

The injured man was identified as Mandar Maruti Kiwale, who was scheduled to appear before the court for a hearing on Wednesday.

The attack took place outside Chamber No. 63, near Gate No. 4 of the court, around 100 metres from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office and the Pune Metro office.

Apart from Thackeray, several opposition leaders also criticised the Maharashtra government in the aftermath of the attack, including Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule and Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar.