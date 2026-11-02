'Amitabh Bachchan Forced To Shield Himself With Bulletproof Glass Screen': Congress' Sachin Sawant Targets Centre Over Security Concerns |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Monday took a dig at the Central government after Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was seen greeting fans from behind a bulletproof glass screen outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

Sawant questioned the security situation and criticised the government in a social media post, referring to the actor's iconic films Deewaar and Sholay.

His remarks came after Bachchan's weekly interaction with fans on Sunday, November 1, during which the veteran actor was seen standing behind a transparent protective screen.

'Time To Announce Namo Bollywood Life Security Scheme': Sachin Sawant

Taking to X, Sawant asserted that the government should introduce a special security scheme for Bollywood celebrities.

“Now it's time to announce the 'Namo Bollywood Life Security Scheme' for Amitabh Bachchan and other artists in Bollywood, and under it, to provide number 786 badges just like those shown in the movie 'Deewaar'!” Sawant wrote.

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The Congress leader also referred to Bachchan's famous 'Angry Young Man' image, contrasting it with his appearance behind the protective screen.

“The nation is now awaiting Amitabh Bachchan's tweet on every issue, from rising petrol prices to the rupee's depreciation against the dollar: Well, 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' and 'the country is in safe hands!'” he wrote.

The Congress spokesperson also referred to a dialogue from Bachchan's film Sholay while criticising the BJP.

“The BJP's heat can be saved from by only one party... just one party. The BJP itself! Because the gangster they're afraid of is locked up in Sabarmati Jail, after all!” Sawant added.

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Behind Bulletproof Glass At Jalsa

Meanwhile, the actor on Sunday stood on an elevated platform behind a transparent screen, while his son, Abhishek Bachchan, was also present during the interaction.

Mumbai Police personnel were deployed at the location, and barricades were installed to manage the crowd. Fans gathered outside the residence cheered as Bachchan acknowledged them.

The security arrangements came amid reports of a bomb threat email allegedly targeting the veteran actor's residence.

Sawant Raises Questions Over Bollywood Security Amid Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Sawant's remarks also came against the backdrop of law and order situation in the state. As few weeks earlier, actor Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an attack after two men repeatedly opened fire at his car in Mumbai.

Following the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing. It is reported that the gang claimed that they want to create an atmosphere of fear in the industry. The Mumbai Crime Branch is carrying out its investigation into the alleged statements.

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