Pune: Broad-Daylight Armed Attack Near Civil Court Metro Station Raises Questions Over City Safety | FPJ Photo

Pune: How safe is Pune when armed attackers can attempt to shoot a man and then assault him with sharp weapons in broad daylight, in front of people, in one of the city’s busiest areas? Wednesday’s attack near the Civil Court Metro Station has once again raised concerns over rising violent crime and the growing fear among residents, as such incidents appear to unfold openly, with little fear of consequences.

Mandar Qivale was attacked by four to five men near Chamber 63, outside the Pune District Court, on Wednesday afternoon. According to preliminary information, the attackers had two pistols and attempted to fire at him, but the weapons misfired. They then attacked him with koitas, leaving him injured. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The incident took place just a few metres from the Civil Court Metro Station, and close to both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office and the Pune Metro office. The attack in such a busy area, with people present at the time, has left those in the vicinity shaken and raised questions about security around the district court and adjoining public spaces.

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According to eyewitnesses, the attackers shouted that they were from Katraj and threatened Qivale with consequences before fleeing the scene. The assault happened in front of people, leaving residents and others in the area frightened. Many are now questioning how armed men can carry out such an attack in the middle of the day in a crowded part of the city.

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The incident has added to concerns over Pune’s law-and-order situation, with people increasingly worried about their safety while going about their daily lives. The attack near a major metro station, the district court and offices in the area has further fuelled fears among residents about the safety of public spaces.

The Crime Branch is working to identify and trace the accused.