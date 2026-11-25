Pune: PMC’s ‘City Defacement Awards’ Spotlight BJP Leaders, Businesses Over Flex Banners | FPJ Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) campaign against unauthorised flex banners has taken an unexpected political turn, with Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale and BJP leaders Prithviraj Sutar and Sunil Pandey featuring in its first ‘City Defacement Awards 2026’. The announcement, which coincided with Bhimale’s birthday on Wednesday, November 25, has sparked discussion, particularly as some of the leaders named have previously raised concerns over encroachments in the city.

However, Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has said that the civic administration will verify whether banners flagged through the portal have the necessary permissions before taking action. She said that while the names of political leaders appearing on the list have generated discussion, complaints must be examined against the rules and permissions applicable to each banner.

Nagpure told The Free Press Journal, “The Day 1 results have generated considerable discussion after the names of political leaders appeared on the list. However, several aspects need to be examined before taking action, particularly whether the flex banners have valid permissions or have been put up without legal approval. In the case of Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale and BJP leader Sunil Pandey, their supporters may have put up the banners. On verification, we found that Sunil Pandey’s flex banner had valid permission. There is a procedure to be followed in every case, and the portal is functioning well, with citizens actively registering complaints. People often upload photographs without checking whether a flex banner has the necessary permissions or understanding the applicable rules. Therefore, the civic administration thoroughly verifies every complaint before deciding on further action.”

The development follows the launch of the ‘Bhau Flex Kadha’ portal on November 24, through which citizens can report unauthorised banners, flex boards and advertisements by uploading photographs and identifying their locations. The initiative received 162 complaints on its first day, of which the PMC marked action on 151. The status of the remaining 11 complaints was not confirmed in the figures published on Wednesday.

Nagar Road, Kothrud and Kasba top complaint list

According to the PMC Sky Sign and Licensing Department, Nagar Road, Kothrud and Kasba recorded the highest number of complaints addressed, with 21 each. Yerawada followed with 18, while Shivajinagar and Bibwewadi recorded 17 each. Warje accounted for seven complaints, Dhole Patil Road and Kondhwa six each, Sinhagad Road five and Aundh four. Hadapsar and Wanowrie recorded three each, while Vishrambaug had two. No complaint from Dhankawadi had been marked as addressed.

Bhimale gets ‘Saheb’ title on birthday

Under the satirical awards initiative, the PMC has categorised public figures into three titles — ‘Bhau’, ‘Dada’ and ‘Saheb’ — depending on the geographical spread of banners bearing their names and photographs. Bhimale has been identified under the ‘Saheb’ category, which represents banners spread across the city. Former corporator Prithviraj Sutar has been named ‘Dada’ for banners appearing at multiple junctions, while Sunil Pandey has been identified as ‘Bhau’ for banners displayed in neighbourhood lanes.

The timing of the announcement has added another dimension to the discussion, as Bhimale’s name appeared on the list on his birthday. The development has also drawn attention to the contradiction of political representatives raising concerns about encroachments and public-space violations while banners associated with political functionaries feature in the civic body's defacement list.

The initiative has also extended beyond political personalities. In the commercial category, Brahmpriya World School, R G’s Biryani and Shantipriya have been identified among businesses associated with unauthorised flex displays. The separate category aims to highlight brands and commercial establishments whose advertisements repeatedly appear on public spaces without the necessary permissions.

PMC deploys team to monitor complaints

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair told The Free Press Journal that a dedicated team has been assigned to monitor the initiative, although staff availability remains a challenge because of other administrative responsibilities, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Nair told The FPJ, “We are working on this and have a team of 15 people assigned to the initiative. I have a bigger team, but many staff members are occupied with the ongoing SIR process. Those available are also required to manage this work along with their other assigned responsibilities. We will try to announce winners daily or on a weekly basis. On the first day, we announced the winners within 24 hours based on the entries received through the website. There is no human handling on the website.”

The PMC is relying on citizen participation to overcome the limitations of its existing workforce. The Sky Sign and Licensing Department has 19 clerks and 150 labourers for monitoring and enforcement-related work, making it difficult to keep a constant watch on every road, junction and public space.

The portal allows citizens to photograph an unauthorised banner, upload it with its location and receive a reference number to track the complaint. The identity of complainants is kept confidential, and residents can report violations without disclosing their names. The system also allows one photograph from a particular location to prevent multiple complaints concerning the same spot.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Nair had said that several companies and big brands were misusing public spaces as advertising platforms without following prescribed rules. He had also pointed to previous incidents in which flex banners collapsed and caused accidents. He clarified that the portal was not directly connected to the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, but was intended to make citizens and organisations accountable for following civic regulations.

Removal of banners and legal action

Meanwhile, the PMC’s Sky Sign and Licensing Department has issued a public notice warning against putting up unauthorised hoardings, banners, flex boards, posters, flags and other advertisements on public or private property without prior permission. The administration has warned that such displays will be removed without prior notice, with the cost of removal recovered from those responsible.

Action can extend beyond the person who physically installs a banner. Individuals whose names or photographs appear on the displays as beneficiaries, printers, advertising agencies and event organisers may also face action under the applicable provisions.

The PMC has warned of action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949. Under the defacement law, violations can attract imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to ₹2,000, or both. Nair had earlier clarified that the administration was initially not planning to register FIRs and that the public notice was also intended to give people an opportunity to remove unauthorised displays.

The portal, available at bhauflexkadha.pmc.gov.in, marks an attempt by the civic administration to move beyond routine removal drives and introduce public accountability through citizen reporting.