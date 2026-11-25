Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe | IANS

Pune: Pune division has recorded the highest number of food safety inspections and sample collections in Maharashtra, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspecting 6,924 establishments and collecting 4,644 food samples between April and October 2026. The division also seized food stock worth ₹26.33 crore, registered 304 offences and arrested 405 people during the seven-month period.

According to the FDA's recent report, Pune accounted for more than 27% of the 25,514 establishments inspected across the state's seven divisions. It also accounted for around 25.5% of the 18,215 food samples collected statewide.

Pune's enforcement activity has gained further momentum following an administrative reshuffle by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe last month. Several officers were suspended or transferred, while new officers were given charge of different divisions. Shrikant Karkale, Joint Commissioner (Food) from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, took additional charge of the Pune division on Nov 1.

Laboratory analysis found 1,623 samples from the Pune division to be of standard quality. Another 76 were substandard, 34 were misbranded and 113 were declared unsafe for consumption. The FDA also suspended 24 licences in connection with these findings.

Across Maharashtra, 398 samples were found unsafe during the same period.

The Pune division also issued the highest number of improvement notices in the state, serving notices to 2,531 establishments and suspending 224 licences. Across Maharashtra, the FDA issued 11,506 improvement notices and suspended 1,651 licences.

Konkan ranked second in the number of establishments inspected, with 5,589 inspections, followed by Mumbai with 4,186.

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Milk, edible oil and spices under scanner

The FDA also conducted targeted inspection drives covering milk, edible oil and spices in the Pune division.

During inspections of milk and dairy establishments, officials checked 362 premises and collected 473 samples. They seized 1,57,965 litres of milk worth ₹66.73 lakh, registered four offences and arrested 46 people.

In the edible oil sector, officials inspected 241 establishments, collected 233 samples and seized stock worth ₹2.60 crore.

The FDA also inspected 198 establishments dealing in spices, collected 321 samples and seized stock worth ₹5.61 crore.

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96 establishments inspected in a day

The department has also intensified surprise inspections following the recent administrative changes. In one such drive, officials inspected 96 establishments in a single day. FDA officials said this was the first time the Pune division had conducted inspections on such a large scale in a day.

"At least 15 to 20 complaints are coming in every day. The inflow of complaints is increasing, and efforts are being made to take cognisance of all of them. A different method is being used while conducting inspections. Drives are undertaken based on a compiled list of complaints in a particular area, which is allowing us to collect more and more samples," Karkale said.