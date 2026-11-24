Pune: PETA Supporters Stage Street Theatre Ahead Of Meatless Day | Anand Chaini

Pune: Ahead of International Meatless Day on Nov 25, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India staged a street theatre performance outside the Westside store on Fergusson College Road in Pune on Tuesday, urging people to adopt a vegan diet and oppose animal cruelty.

As part of the awareness campaign, PETA supporters wearing masks depicting chickens, goats and pigs pretended to feast on a bloodied human lying on a table. A banner at the spot read, "Flesh Is Flesh, Please Go Vegan". The symbolic performance sought to draw attention to the treatment of animals raised for meat and highlight their capacity to experience pain, fear and suffering.

The campaign aimed to encourage people to consider plant-based alternatives and embrace traditional vegan meals. PETA India said the initiative was part of its efforts to promote compassion towards animals and raise awareness about animal welfare.

"Every animal wants to live, just as much as humans do, and nobody wants to be turned into a meal," said Utkarsh Garg, PETA India's campaigns and creative projects lead.

Citing a 2026 survey conducted by YouGov and India Karuna Collaborative among Indians aged 18 to 30, PETA India said 70% of respondents recognised that animals such as cows, goats and chickens experience pain, fear and discomfort. The survey also found that 54% considered animal welfare very or extremely important when purchasing products.

PETA India also cited research by Ipsos and the Plant Based Foods Industry Association, which estimated that India's vegan food industry could reach Rs 5,500 crore by 2034.

International Meatless Day is observed on Nov 25 to encourage people to avoid meat and consider alternatives to animal-based food.