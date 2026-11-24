Pune: PMC Warns Of FIRs Against Those Behind Illegal Hoardings, Including Beneficiaries | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has warned of stringent legal action against individuals, political parties, advertisers, printing presses and event organisers responsible for putting up unauthorised hoardings, banners, flex boards and posters. On the seventh day of the citywide drive, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram posted a detailed public notice on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday morning, warning that those found responsible would face criminal cases, financial penalties, and recovery of removal expenses without prior individual notice.

The public notice, issued by the PMC’s Sky Sign and Licence Department, makes it clear that displaying advertisements or promotional material on public roads, footpaths, junctions, dividers, electricity poles, trees, bridges, walls and private or public properties without prior municipal permission is prohibited. The civic body has invoked the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, under which violations are punishable with imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to ₹2,000 or both. The civic body will also initiate action under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949.

Citing the Bombay High Court’s Jan 31, 2017, judgment and subsequent directions, the PMC has warned that it will remove unauthorised hoardings and banners immediately without issuing prior notices. It will recover the entire cost of removal from those responsible.

Importantly, the civic body has widened accountability beyond those physically installing the displays. The notice warns of first information reports (FIRs) against four categories of people and entities: the person responsible for erecting the hoarding, the individual whose name, photograph or designation appears on it as a beneficiary, the printer and advertising agency concerned, and the organiser of the advertised event. The notice also states that the civic body will recover advertisement fees and penalties under municipal law.

In a significant warning to political leaders and public figures, the PMC has stated that if a person’s name or photograph appears on an unauthorised banner, it will presume that the display was put up with their knowledge and consent. The civic body will seize such banners for inquiry. However, the person concerned can submit a written disclaimer to the respective ward office and police station stating that the display was put up without their consent.

The notice further makes it mandatory for every printed hoarding, banner, flex board or poster to carry the printer’s name and address. Printers involved in unauthorised displays will also face action as abettors.

The PMC has clarified that advertisements can be displayed only at designated locations after obtaining permission and paying the prescribed fees. Applicants can submit applications through www.pmc.gov.in or services.pmc.gov.in, or at the respective ward offices.

The civic body has also urged citizens to report illegal displays through bhauflexkadha.pmc.gov.in or the PMC Care helpline. It has reiterated that it will not issue any separate individual notice before taking action.