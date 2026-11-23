25 Teams To Participate In Pune Grand Tour; Safety Measures At 22 Black Spots To Be Completed Within 60 Days | Sourced

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar has directed all government departments to expedite preparations for the Pune Grand Tour 2027, with particular emphasis on road infrastructure, traffic management, road safety, medical facilities and security arrangements.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said a route covering approximately 370 km had been finalised for the competition, with events scheduled for Jan 26 and 31, both public holidays, to minimise traffic-related inconvenience to citizens. He also directed that safety improvements at 22 identified accident-prone spots across the district be completed within 60 days.

Pawar issued the directions while chairing a review meeting at the Government Rest House on Monday. She instructed all concerned agencies to work in coordination and complete preparations within the stipulated time. She also directed agencies responsible for roads to expedite corrective measures at accident-prone locations (black spots).

Pawar said the Pune Grand Tour, an international cycling competition, was launched in Pune district last year at the initiative of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. With the support of public representatives, the administration and citizens, the event gained international recognition in a short period.

The successful organisation of the competition also paved the way for Pune to host the 2032 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships, she said, describing it as a collective achievement.

The scale of the 2027 edition has increased, with 25 teams expected to participate. The organisers have received applications from around 90 teams worldwide, of which 25 will be selected. Pawar said the increased participation had also increased the administration's responsibility compared to last year.

She said substantial funds had been allocated for road development along the competition route, with the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority undertaking road works. She directed the agencies to maintain construction quality and ensure proper coordination, particularly at locations where multiple departments are executing projects.

With traffic likely to come under considerable pressure during the event, Pawar asked the Police Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police to prepare a comprehensive traffic management plan. She directed that information about traffic diversions, road closures and alternative routes be communicated to citizens well in advance.

Kumar said safety measures at the 22 identified black spots would include improved signage, streetlights, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and speed-control arrangements. He stressed that safety infrastructure should be given priority.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi briefed the meeting on the preparations and funding arrangements for road development. He said the event was being planned on a larger scale, keeping in mind Pune's role as the host of the 2032 UCI Road World Championships.