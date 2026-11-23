Pune: Drought In Marathwada May Increase Migration To Pimpri-Chinchwad, Warns Sunetra Pawar | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday asked the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to factor in a possible influx of people from drought-hit regions, particularly Marathwada, while planning the city’s civic infrastructure.

She also assured intervention at the state government level to address Pimpri-Chinchwad’s water supply concerns and announced that she would personally visit the Moshi garbage depot.

Pawar made these remarks after chairing a review meeting with municipal officials, elected representatives and office-bearers at the PCMC headquarters.

This was her first visit to the municipal corporation since the death of her husband and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who had a long association with Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The meeting covered water supply, waste management, traffic congestion, healthcare, environmental protection, education, industrial development and pending infrastructure projects.

PCMC asked to prepare for drought-driven migration

Highlighting the severe drought situation in Maharashtra due to El Niño, Pawar said the civic administration must consider the possibility of increased migration from drought-affected regions.

“Especially in Marathwada, the drought situation is extremely severe. In previous years, many people from Marathwada migrated to this city under similar circumstances. There is likely to be considerable migration this year as well. We must account for this floating population while planning for the city’s needs,” she said.

She asked the administration to consider the additional pressure this could place on civic facilities and services.

State intervention likely on PCMC’s water issues

Water supply was another major focus of the meeting. Pawar said a meeting would soon be held with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss additional water allocation and pending projects.

She said the possibility of bringing a few thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water from Tata-owned dams was discussed at a recent meeting with the Chief Minister.

“If arrangements are made to bring even a few TMC of water from the Tata dams, the city’s water requirements can certainly be met,” she said.

Mayor Ravi Landge said the Bhama Askhed water supply project was also expected to be completed in January.

Pawar said discussions on the proposal had been positive and the Chief Minister would take a decision soon. She also referred to a meeting on the Pavana closed pipeline project, saying that discussions had progressed positively.

She added that the Mayor and elected representatives should meet the Chief Minister at the earliest to discuss these proposals and find a solution.

Sunetra Pawar to visit Moshi garbage depot

Waste management and the Moshi garbage depot also featured prominently in the review meeting. Pawar said the municipal commissioner had informed her that work at the depot would be completed within a few days.

“I am also going to visit the site personally. Completing the work as soon as possible will certainly help improve the current situation regarding waste management,” she said.

She stressed that cleanliness, solid waste management and environmental conservation must remain priorities for the civic administration.

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Hospitals, traffic and pending projects reviewed

Pawar said Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and his team presented details of various civic projects and initiatives during the meeting.

She instructed officials to complete development work within the stipulated deadlines while maintaining transparency and quality.

On healthcare, she said concerns had been raised over medicine shortages in some municipal hospitals. She directed the administration to address these issues and ensure quality healthcare facilities at all levels.

She also stressed the need for integrated planning of roads, flyovers, metro services and public transport to reduce traffic congestion. She asked the police department to cooperate with the civic administration in this regard.

She also instructed officials to take measures to control air and noise pollution, improve civic amenities and remove unauthorised constructions and encroachments.

Congratulating the municipal administration on Pimpri-Chinchwad securing first place in the Clean City Survey, she praised the municipal commissioner, Mayor and their teams.

Appeal for political coordination

Pawar also appealed to elected representatives across political parties to work together for the city’s development, saying that Ajit Pawar had devoted much of his life to Pimpri-Chinchwad.

She said representatives present at the meeting had raised their respective civic concerns and that she had assured them of appropriate solutions.

When asked about the absence of some prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders from the meeting, she said some representatives were away attending family functions, while others were abroad.

“There is no other issue behind their absence. Representatives attended in large numbers today and presented their problems. I have assured them that I will always be available to address these concerns,” she said.

She added that proposals submitted by the municipal corporation to the state government would be discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to find a way forward.

Calling Pimpri-Chinchwad the city of Ajit Pawar’s dreams, she urged all representatives to set aside their differences and work together for its development.