Pune: PCMC Plans First Grand Marathon To Put Pimpri-Chinchwad On Global Sports Map | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will organise its first Grand Marathon on Jan 10, 2027, in a bid to give the industrial city an identity in the international sporting arena. The event will feature four race categories of 42 km, 21 km, 10 km and 5 km. The civic body plans to make it an annual event and seek its inclusion in the global marathon calendar.

Mayor Ravi Landge and Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi announced the event at a press conference on Thursday. The corporation aims to attract runners from across India and abroad and promote fitness and a sporting culture among citizens.

Suryawanshi said the marathon would be organised jointly by the PCMC's Sports Department and the civic administration. An organisation experienced in conducting large-scale marathons will be appointed to manage the event. Registration and other arrangements will follow international standards.

The civic body also plans to use the event to give Pimpri-Chinchwad recognition beyond its established identity as an industrial and cultural centre.

“We want Pimpri-Chinchwad to gain recognition at the global level in the sports sector as well. We are making efforts to include the marathon in the global calendar. The event will now be organised every year,” Suryawanshi said.

Marathon To Cover Major City Roads

The proposed route will start and end at the D Y Patil Ground. It will pass through Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk, Bhakti-Shakti Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Telco Road, Indrayani Nagar, Empire Estate Bridge, Kalewadi Chowk, Dange Chowk, Sant Tukaram Bridge, Ravet and Cantonment before returning to the starting point.

According to Suryawanshi, the route will largely cover the city's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. The corporation expects runners from different parts of the country and international participants to take part.

Registration will be available through the IndiaRunning website. The PCMC has not yet announced the expected number of participants or the estimated expenditure on the event.

Read Also Pune: Retired Lt Gen Ashok Joshi Dies After Falling From Building Terrace In Salunkhe Vihar

Marathon Amid Water Scarcity

The announcement comes as Maharashtra faces a severe water shortage. When asked about criticism of organising a large sporting event during the water crisis, Suryawanshi said the marathon would be funded through the PCMC's regular budget.

He assured that the event would not lead to water wastage. The civic body also plans to use the marathon to spread awareness about water conservation and the need to use water carefully.

“We are serious about the water shortage and are taking all necessary measures to save water. At the same time, we want citizens to exercise and maintain their health. We will ensure there is no wastage of water during the marathon,” he said.

Suryawanshi also referred to the PCMC's proposal to cultivate fodder on land at the Military Dairy Farm in Pimpri. The civic body has approached the Army for permission to use the land and plans to send the fodder to districts facing shortages.

The corporation has not yet disclosed the event budget, sponsorship details or the names of any confirmed international participants.

PCMC To Host Four-Day Theatre Festival From Nov 21

The PCMC will also organise a four-day theatre festival titled Ranganubhuti: Purvarang te Uttarrang from Nov 21 to 24 at G D Madgulkar Natyagruha. The festival is being jointly organised by the civic body, Theatre Workers Company and Pais Cultural Foundation.

Mayor Landge said theatre artistes from across the country would participate in the festival. He said the event aims to provide a platform for theatre artistes and give local theatre lovers an opportunity to experience different performances.

This year's festival will be dedicated to late Ajit Pawar, actor Nana Patekar and veteran theatre personality Vijaya Mehta. Last year's festival was inaugurated by Ajit Pawar.