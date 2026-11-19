Nashik: Six to Seven Two-Wheeler Riders Injured In Two Days As Gravel Makes Pimpri Phata Flyover Hazardous |

Nashik: The condition of the flyover at Pimpri Phata on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway has deteriorated. The bridge is riddled with large potholes, and loose gravel is scattered across the road, causing hardship for motorists. Constant traffic kicks up thick clouds of dust, making travel difficult.

As this is a crucial bridge connecting to the Nandgaon Sado interchange of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, with thousands of vehicles passing through daily, its poor condition has raised serious concerns about commuter safety.

Potholes have appeared across the bridge, and loose gravel has reportedly led to an increase in accidents involving two-wheelers. High-speed vehicles stir up dust and gravel, severely impairing visibility for two-wheeler riders and raising safety concerns.

In the past two days alone, six to seven riders have reportedly skidded on the gravel and sustained serious injuries. While no fatalities have been reported so far, motorists fear that a major accident could occur if the road is not repaired.

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The bridge has undergone repairs several times over the past year, yet its condition remains poor. Potholes and loose gravel reportedly reappear just days after repairs are completed, raising questions about the quality of the work.

Motorists allege that the repairs are merely superficial and that substandard work has failed to provide a lasting solution.

As this is a critical stretch on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway, motorists and citizens are urging the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate action.

Their demands include urgent repairs to potholes on the bridge, removal of scattered gravel, dust control measures and durable, high-quality road repairs.

Motorists are now awaiting action from NHAI to prevent further accidents on the flyover.