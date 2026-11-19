Nashik: FDA Suspends Licence Of Popular Sayantara Outlet At Bhadrakali Over Unhygienic Conditions |

Nashik: Unhygienic conditions have landed the popular Sayantara Sabudana Vada and Batata Kachori outlet at Bhadrakali Market in trouble, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspending its Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registration certificate with immediate effect.

During an inspection conducted on Nov 17, food safety officials found that food items were being prepared under unhygienic conditions. The inspection also revealed improper and unhygienic storage of raw materials as well as prepared food products. The violations raised concerns over food safety and potential health risks to consumers.

Food Safety Officer Ashwini Patil inspected under the guidance of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Joint Commissioner Mangesh Mane and Assistant Commissioner (Food) Vinod Dhawad.

Considering the seriousness of the violations and the potential threat to public health, the FDA suspended the establishment's FSSAI registration certificate.

The action highlights the administration's increasing focus on ensuring food safety and hygiene standards across eateries and food establishments in Nashik.

Food business operators are required to maintain hygienic conditions during food preparation, ensure proper storage of ingredients and finished products, and strictly comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The FDA has also appealed to citizens to report any suspected food safety violations through its official complaint portal.