Nashik: India’s Onion Production Estimated At 288.96 Lakh Tonnes In 2025-26 | Representative

Nashik: India's onion production is estimated to reach 288.96 lakh tonnes during 2025-26, according to the latest estimates released by the Central Government. The projection is significant for onion farmers in Maharashtra, particularly Nashik district, which plays a crucial role in the country's onion production and trade.

Meanwhile, India's overall horticulture production is also expected to register record growth, reaching an estimated 3,869 lakh tonnes during 2025-26, according to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

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Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the third advance estimates of horticulture crop production. According to the estimates, the country's total horticulture output is expected to increase by 4.36% compared to the previous year. India's horticulture production stood at 3,707 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, while an increase of approximately 161.77 lakh tonnes is projected for the current year.

Interestingly, horticulture production is expected to increase despite a decline in the total area under cultivation. While horticulture crops were cultivated across 301.36 lakh hectares in the previous year, the area is estimated to decline to 297.21 lakh hectares in 2025-26. The figures indicate an improvement in productivity, with higher output expected from a relatively smaller cultivated area.

Onion Production Estimated at 288.96 Lakh Tonnes

Onion accounts for a significant share of India's vegetable production, and its output is estimated at 288.96 lakh tonnes in 2025-26. Markets in Nashik district, including Lasalgaon, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Umrane, Yeola and Chandwad, are among the country's major centres for onion trading. Consequently, the latest production estimate has drawn the attention of onion growers, traders, exporters and agricultural market committees.

The projected increase in onion production could influence market arrivals and price trends in the coming months. However, actual market prices will depend not only on production levels but also on storage capacity, export policies, domestic demand, weather conditions and the volume of arrivals in wholesale markets. The developments will therefore be closely watched by farmers in Nashik and other major onion-producing regions.

Vegetable Production Also Expected to Rise

India's total vegetable production is estimated to reach 2,272.68 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, registering an expected growth of 4.35% over the previous year. Potato production is projected at 655.70 lakh tonnes, while tomato production is estimated at 214.11 lakh tonnes. Production of other vegetables, including brinjal, cucumber, cabbage, beans and peas, is also expected to increase.

Growth in Fruits, Flowers and Spices

The country's fruit production is estimated at 1,230.66 lakh tonnes, representing an expected growth of 4.60%. Increased production of bananas, mangoes, papayas, apples, pomegranates and jackfruit is expected to contribute to this growth.

Flower production is projected to increase by 14.45% to 48.82 lakh tonnes. Meanwhile, spice production is estimated at 123.54 lakh tonnes, while aromatic and medicinal plant production is expected to reach 9.28 lakh tonnes.

Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan said farmers are increasingly diversifying their agricultural activities by moving beyond traditional crops and taking up commercially promising crops such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices, cashew, coconut and cocoa. This shift is providing fresh momentum to diversification in the agricultural sector.

The third advance estimates have been prepared by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on the basis of information received from various states, Union Territories and government agencies.

Onion Exporters Emphasise Need for Consistent Export Policy

Reacting to the production estimates, onion exporters pointed out that market prices are not determined solely by the volume of production. Smooth export operations, consistency in export policies and sustained demand for Indian onions in international markets are equally important factors.

If exports receive adequate support during periods of increased production, farmers could benefit from remunerative prices. However, if export opportunities remain restricted while domestic arrivals increase, onion prices may come under pressure, affecting growers' earnings.