Nashik: Three Family Members Booked For Allegedly Cheating Builder Of ₹2.60 Crore In TDR And Land Deal | AI

Nashik: A Nashik-based builder has allegedly been cheated of ₹2.60 crore in a fraudulent property and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) deal. The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged at Mumbai Naka Police Station against three members of the same family. The suspects allegedly promised to provide final Development Rights Certificate (DRC) documents for properties within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, along with the sale of agricultural land, but failed to fulfil their commitments despite receiving a substantial amount.

According to the complaint filed by builder Rajesh Sahdevrao Sonawane, 55, a resident of Tidke Colony, the transaction began in February 2023. The suspects, identified as Muktaji Sakharam Gunjal, Manisha Muktaji Gunjal and Sampada Muktaji Gunjal, allegedly gained the trust of Sonawane and his business partner, Atharva Rajesh Sonawane, by promising to facilitate the TDR transaction and transfer agricultural land.

The complainant and his partner reportedly paid a total of ₹2.60 crore in different instalments. However, despite receiving the money, the suspects allegedly failed to hand over the final DRC certificates or execute the legal sale deeds for the promised land.

After repeated follow-ups yielded no results and the suspects allegedly failed to return the money, Sonawane approached the police.

Based on his complaint, a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust has been registered against the three suspects at Mumbai Naka Police Station. Police Constable Y K Dambale is investigating the case.

The investigation will focus on the financial transactions, ownership and legal status of the properties, the validity of the promised TDR rights and whether other builders or investors were also duped through similar transactions.