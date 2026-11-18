Nashik: 75 kmph Speed Restriction Lifted On Igatpuri–Manmad Railway Route, Trains To Run At 130 kmph |

Nashik: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Central Railway has completed important track improvement work on the Igatpuri-Manmad railway route. Technical defects near the Banganga Bridge in Kasbe Sukene yard have been rectified, resulting in the removal of the speed restriction of 75 kmph that had been in force for more than two years. Trains can now operate at the originally designated maximum speed of 130 kmph on this section.

The Bhusawal Division of Central Railway completed the work on Nov 16. Technical defects in the railway track alignment near the Bhusawal-side approach of Banganga Bridge No. 212/1 had necessitated restrictions on train speeds. To resolve the issue, railway engineers undertook major modifications to the track geometry to ensure smoother and safer train movement.

As part of the improvement work, an unnecessary curve spanning approximately 43 metres was straightened. Point No. 101B was shifted by around 330 mm towards the down line, while crossover No. 102A/B was removed. Subsequently, the main railway track was shifted approximately 350 mm towards the down line using mechanical jacks. These modifications have created a continuous and straighter track alignment from the beginning of the bridge to the adjoining railway section.

The development is expected to improve train speeds, operational efficiency and punctuality on this important railway corridor. With lakhs of devotees expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Igatpuri-Manmad route will play a crucial role in passenger transportation. Removal of the speed restriction will also help railway authorities plan additional special trains and manage the anticipated increase in passenger traffic more efficiently.

The completion of this project marks an important milestone in Central Railway's preparations for the mega religious gathering, with improved speed, operational safety and passenger convenience remaining key priorities.Nashik: 75 kmph Speed Restriction Lifted on Igatpuri–Manmad Railway Route, Trains to Run at 130 kmph