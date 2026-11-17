Nashik: 111 Child Marriage Complaints Reported In District, 80 Marriages Prevented | Representative

Nashik: Despite various government initiatives to prevent child marriage, the practice continues to persist in Nashik district. As many as 111 complaints related to child marriages were reported in the district over the past year, highlighting the continuing challenge faced by the administration. The issue raises serious concerns about the education, health, safety and future of minor girls.

Several factors contribute to child marriages, including social customs, financial difficulties, lack of awareness about girls' education, family pressure and concerns over social security. In some cases, marriage arrangements are made when girls are still minors. In others, authorities receive information only after preparations for the wedding have begun, making timely intervention crucial.

Malegaon Records Highest Number of Complaints

According to the taluka-wise figures, Malegaon recorded the highest number of complaints at 23, followed by Nashik taluka with 16 and Sinnar with 15. Complaints were also reported from several other parts of the district. No complaints were recorded from Peth, Kalwan and Nandgaon talukas. However, the absence of complaints does not necessarily mean that child marriages do not occur in these areas.

80 Child Marriages Prevented Through Counselling

Of the 111 complaints received, authorities successfully prevented 80 child marriages through counselling and intervention with parents. Investigations found 13 complaints to be false. Cases were registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in three serious instances, while investigations into 15 complaints are still underway. One complaint has been referred to senior authorities for further action.

Legal Provisions Against Child Marriage

Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the minimum legal age for marriage is 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys. Arranging or solemnising a marriage below these ages is punishable under the law. Parents, relatives, organisers and others involved in facilitating such marriages may face legal action, including imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

Awareness and Public Participation Crucial

The Women and Child Development Department, District Child Protection Unit, Childline and police administration are working together to prevent child marriages. Awareness programmes and training for village-level child protection committees are also being conducted.

Citizens have been urged not to ignore suspected cases and to inform the authorities immediately. Anyone having information about a child marriage can contact the Child Helpline at 1098.