Nashik: Kushal Chopra Becomes First Male Player From City Selected For World Youth TT Championships |

Nashik: Kushal Chopra from Nashik has been selected to represent India at the World Youth Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to be held in Istanbul, Turkey, from Nov 21 to 28, 2026. With this achievement, Kushal becomes the first male player from Nashik to earn selection for the tournament and the third player from the city, after Tanisha Kotecha and Sayali Wani, to represent India at the World Youth Championships.

Along with Kushal, three other players have been selected for the Indian team: Priyanuz Bhattacharya from Assam, PB Abhinandan from Tamil Nadu and Muthu Balamurugan from Tamil Nadu.

Kushal's selection reflects his consistent performances and progress at the international level. He has previously won a bronze medal at the Junior Asian Championships and gold medals in both the singles and mixed doubles events at the South Asian Championships. So far, he has secured eight international medals and more than 20 national medals, bringing laurels to the country.

His achievements reflect not only his talent and dedication but also Nashik's growing reputation as an emerging centre for international-standard table tennis. His selection is a proud moment for the city. Kushal has been training regularly under coach Jay Modak.

Following his selection, Nashik District Table Tennis Association president Narendra Chhajed, secretary Shekhar Bhandari, vice-presidents Rajesh Bharvirkar and Milind Kachole, treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, Sanjay Vasant, Vaibhav Joshi, Alka Kulkarni, Suhas Agharkar and other dignitaries congratulated him and wished him success at the international championships.