Bad Weather In Patna Forces IndiGo Pune-Patna Flight Carrying 187 Passengers To Divert To Lucknow | X / @RajeevRadhia & File photo

Lucknow: An IndiGo flight from Pune to Patna was diverted to Lucknow airport early Monday due to bad weather in the Bihar capital, airport sources said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Flight 6E 653 landed at Lucknow airport at 2.45 am with 187 passengers, including five infants, and six crew members on board, they said.

The flight was expected to resume its journey later Monday morning, the sources said.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)