VIDEO: PMC Clears 1.88 Lakh Sq Ft Of Encroachments Across Pune On Sunday | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) cleared approximately 1,88,750 square feet of encroachments across the city on Sunday as part of its intensified anti-encroachment drive. The action was carried out across three municipal zones, with Zone 1 accounting for the largest area cleared at around 95,000 square feet, followed by Zone 5 with 52,250 square feet and Zone 3 with 41,500 square feet.

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The drive was undertaken following directions from Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to make Pune free of encroachments and ensure that roads and public spaces remain accessible to citizens.

As part of Sunday’s operation, the PMC’s Zone 1 team removed encroachments along Wagholi and Keshnand Road, clearing approximately 95,000 square feet. In Zone 3, action in Baner and Balewadi resulted in the clearance of 41,500 square feet, while Zone 5 recorded the removal of encroachments spread across 52,250 square feet.

No demolition action was reported in Zones 2 and 4 on Sunday. Zone 6 could not undertake action due to staff unavailability. However, notices have been issued, and action is scheduled for Monday.

Meanwhile, Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur inspected the ongoing anti-encroachment operation from Gangadham Chowk to Lullanagar. She reviewed the progress with officials and issued instructions to ensure that the drive was conducted effectively and systematically.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed the civic administration to continue the campaign to remove obstructions from roads and public spaces, ease traffic congestion and ensure safe and unhindered movement for citizens.

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