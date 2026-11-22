Pune: Rs 5,000 Drought Relief Begins, State Seeks Additional Aid From Centre, Says Sunil Tatkare | AI

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State President Sunil Tatkare on Sunday said the distribution of ₹5,000 in financial assistance announced by the Maharashtra Government for drought-affected farmers had begun.

He added that the State Government had forwarded a substantial proposal to the Centre seeking additional assistance and expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would extend significant support to farmers.

Tatkare said, "The State and Central governments are firmly standing behind farmers. We are collectively following up on the proposal, and I am confident that the Prime Minister will provide substantial assistance to farmers in the State."

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Condemns Remarks Against Ajit Pawar

Reacting to a controversial statement by Anandraj Ambedkar about former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Tatkare termed it highly objectionable and publicly condemned it.

He said everyone had the democratic right to express their views, but remarks concerning the contribution of the late Ajit Pawar were unacceptable.

He also urged Mahayuti alliance partners to exercise restraint and maintain coordination while making public statements.

Hits Back at Sanjay Raut

Responding to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut's remarks, Tatkare described them as expressions of frustration and accused him of trying to divert attention from his own failures.

He advised Raut to introspect on why his party had separated from its political alliance in 2024.

Rejecting Raut's claims about a possible split among MPs of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Tatkare dismissed the speculation as imaginary. He welcomed Supriya Sule's position on the proposed delimitation legislation, saying the party supported women's reservation and the Bill.

Clarifies Stand on Delimitation

Tatkare clarified that supporting the delimitation Bill should not be interpreted as supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the government.

"Supporting the Bill does not mean supporting the BJP," he said, describing the proposed legislation as revolutionary.

He also said meetings between MLAs and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were not necessarily political but could be part of protocol.

Demands Transparency in Ajit Pawar Accident Probe

Responding to allegations raised by Rohit Pawar regarding Ajit Pawar's accident, Tatkare reiterated that his party had demanded a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inquiry from the beginning.

He insisted that all facts must be made public and said the party would continue pursuing the matter until the truth was established.

He added that the Union Government was conducting an independent investigation and that NCP leaders would meet the Union Home Minister again to seek an early conclusion. He said the issue would also be raised during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Tatkare also defended former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's contribution to Maharashtra, rejecting suggestions that his legacy was limited to bringing water to Latur by train.

Regarding the NCP's pending proceedings before the Election Commission, Tatkare said the hearing had not yet begun, and the party would present its position once proceedings commenced.