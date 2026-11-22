Pune: PMC Clears Nearly 2 Lakh Sq Ft Of Encroachments In One-Day Drive |

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) cleared approximately 2,00,113 sq ft of unauthorised structures in a single day on Saturday as its intensified citywide demolition drive entered its fifth day. The operation covered six zones, with joint teams from the Building Development Department and the Encroachment Department targeting encroachments on roads, footpaths and public spaces across the city.

On Saturday, demolition operations were conducted across Wagholi, Hadapsar, Wanowrie and Bibwewadi, with approximately 90,900 sq ft of encroachments removed at the four locations mentioned in the department's location-wise update.

According to the PMC's Encroachment Department, the operation in Wagholi, under Zone 1, cleared approximately 15,200 sq ft of unauthorised structures, including 12,500 sq ft along Bakori Road and another 2,700 sq ft on Ivy Estate Road.

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In the Hadapsar-Mundhwa-Wanowrie-Ramtekdi jurisdiction, approximately 27,000 sq ft of encroachments were removed in front of Sadhana School in the old Hadapsar limits. Another 10,500 sq ft was cleared along Salunkhe Vihar Road in Wanowrie, taking the combined area cleared at these two locations to 37,500 sq ft.

Meanwhile, in Bibwewadi, Zone 5 teams removed approximately 38,200 sq ft of unauthorised structures along the road stretching from Lake Town Society to Dolphin Chowk and Mahesh Society Chowk.

Six Zones Covered

The cumulative figures shared by the PMC indicate that Zone 2 recorded the highest area cleared at 75,913 sq ft, followed by Zone 5 with 75,700 sq ft.

Zone 1 accounted for 27,000 sq ft, Zone 4 for 18,000 sq ft and Zone 6 for 3,500 sq ft, while Zone 3 recorded no clearance in the figures provided. The combined area cleared during Saturday's operation across the six zones stands at approximately 2,00,113 sq ft.

The six zones cover different municipal jurisdictions, including Kharadi and adjoining newly merged areas under Zone 1, Sinhagad Road and adjoining newly merged areas under Zone 2, and Baner and adjoining newly merged areas under Zone 3.

Zone 4 covers Yerawada and adjoining areas within the old PMC limits, Zone 5 covers Bibwewadi and adjoining areas, while Zone 6 covers Aundh and adjoining areas.

290 Workers, 11 JCB Machines Deployed

Saturday's operation involved a substantial deployment of personnel and machinery. According to the department's operational details, the deployment included one PMC police officer, 13 police personnel, 11 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel, 11 JCB machines, 10 gas cutters, five breakers and 290 sanitation and other workers.

Apart from demolishing unauthorised structures, officials removed 27 stalls, four handcarts, 29 roadside platforms and 28 counters. They also seized 11 gas cylinders, 128 other sheds and structures, and one commercial vehicle.

The detailed departmental action table separately records the removal of 1,19,087 sq ft of construction across five regional office entries.

Repeat Offenders Face Permanent Sealing, Criminal Cases

The intensified campaign is being conducted under the directions of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, who has instructed officials to continue daily enforcement for two months, including on public holidays and festivals.

Speaking about the scale and objective of the drive, Ram said, "Across Pune city, we have started a large-scale drive to remove encroachments at various locations. If you look at today's data, we have removed nearly two lakh square feet of encroachments in a single day. The most important aspect is that the front and side margins cannot be used for any private purpose. We are making these spaces accessible to the public so that citizens can have access to better and functional public spaces."

He appealed to traders and commercial establishments to cooperate with the civic administration and warned against re-establishing encroachments after demolition.

Ram said the administration had observed instances where encroachments had been removed during the drive but had returned the following day.

He said, "I would like to make a humble request to everyone that they should cooperate with the campaign initiated by the Municipal Corporation. In some places, we have observed that after action was taken, people re-established encroachments the very next day. I want to clearly warn that if anyone encroaches again after the civic body's action, their shop, store or any commercial establishment will be permanently sealed by the Municipal Corporation, and a criminal case will also be registered against them."

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The Municipal Commissioner said the campaign was being undertaken in the interest of Pune residents and aimed at making daily movement easier while restoring public spaces for pedestrians and commuters.

He urged traders and business owners to cooperate with the administration, cautioning that repeat violations could result in substantial commercial losses.

Ram has set a target of removing 100 encroachments every day and directed officials to take action against unauthorised structures occupying roads, footpaths and the front and side margins of commercial establishments.

The administration has also deployed 100 dedicated MSF personnel to strengthen enforcement.