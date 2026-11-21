Pune: 4 Women Booked For Assaulting Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Rekha Konde At Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad | Facebook

Pune: The Vishrambaug police have booked four women for allegedly assaulting Rekha Konde, city coordinator of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, on the premises of the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad in Sadashiv Peth on Friday night.

The suspects have been identified as Maratha reservation activist Aarti Marne, her mother, daughter and sister Poonam Dabhekar. According to Konde's complaint, the assault took place around 8.10 pm on Nov 20, when she was leaving the venue after attending a book launch.

Konde was the chief guest at the launch of a book on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, organised by the Marutirao Dongre Pratishthan. She alleged that Marne and the other women confronted her as she stepped out of the hall.

According to the complaint, the two sides had a longstanding dispute over Konde's criticism of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on social media. Konde alleged that Marne and her relatives verbally abused, kicked and punched her, pulled her hair and dragged her to the ground. They allegedly pulled her saree during the altercation.

Konde further alleged that Marne threatened her, asking her to stop speaking against Jarange Patil and claiming support from the Marne gang. The suspects allegedly threatened to harm both Konde and her daughter.

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The complainant also stated that her gold mangalsutra broke during the assault and went missing. Bystanders intervened and separated the women.

In her complaint, Konde also referred to an earlier incident on Oct 30, when Dabhekar allegedly circulated an objectionable video about her character on Facebook, which Konde claimed was defamatory.

Following the incident, Konde approached the Vishrambaug police station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.