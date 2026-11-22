Pune: FDA Suspends Amazon, BigBasket Dark Store Licences, 12 Drug Establishments Face Action |

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has suspended the licences of two major quick-commerce dark stores operated by Amazon and BigBasket on Sinhagad Road for serious hygiene and food safety violations. In a separate enforcement drive conducted between November 2 and 14, the department also suspended the licences of five drug manufacturing units and seven medical stores across the Pune division for violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The action against the Amazon and BigBasket facilities was carried out on November 21 under the state government's 'Safe Food, Safe Drugs, Safe Maharashtra' campaign. Surprise inspections revealed expired food products, pest infestation, improper storage conditions and several violations of mandatory hygiene standards. The FDA ordered the immediate suspension of their food business licences, citing concerns over the safety of products supplied to consumers.

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Expired Food, Unhygienic Storage at Amazon and BigBasket

During an inspection of Amazon's Gajanan Inventories dark store on Sinhagad Road, FDA officials found several serious violations, including expired laddoos, pedhas and other food products. Officials also reported fungal growth on expired Ghanshyam Jaichya products, dust accumulation inside food containers, a broken ghee container lid and oil leaking from cartons.

The inspection further revealed inadequate pest control measures and a lack of records relating to personnel hygiene and sanitation. Food and non-food products, including soap and ghee containers, were also stored together, violating prescribed food storage and hygiene requirements under Schedule IV of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Similarly, the BigBasket dark store, operated by Innovative Retail Concept, was found storing expired cakes, pav, milk rusk and chutney. Officials also found food products placed directly on the floor, damaged flooring, unhygienic conditions inside the cold room and oil leaking from packets.

In another serious violation, a packet of Bombay pav did not carry mandatory manufacturing and use-by-date information. The inspection also revealed inadequate pest management and the storage of food and non-food items together.

Following the inspections, the FDA suspended the food business licences of both establishments with immediate effect on November 21.

The action was carried out by Food Safety Officer Supriya Jagtap under the leadership of Joint Commissioner (Food) Shrikant Karkale and the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Narayan Sarkate.

Joint Commissioner (Food), Pune Division, Shrikant Karkale warned that the administration would take strict action against establishments compromising consumer health or violating food safety regulations. He directed hotels and food businesses to strictly follow licensing conditions, hygiene standards and prescribed food storage practices, warning that violations could invite licence suspension or cancellation.

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Five Drug Manufacturers and Seven Medical Shops Face Action

In a separate enforcement exercise, the FDA's Pune Division suspended the licences of seven medical stores and five drug manufacturing units following inspections conducted between November 2 and 14.

The action was taken for violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, including non-compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the detection of adulterated Ayurvedic products containing allopathic ingredients.

The seven medical establishments facing action are Shivam Pharma in Hadapsar, Bharat Chemist on Dehu Road, Ganesha Medical in Khed, Shrutikaraj Medicals in Moshi, Lifeline Medico in Talegaon Dabhade, Arihant Medical and Morya Medical in Baramati.

The five manufacturing units facing action are Jeevak Ayurvedic Pvt Ltd in Kolhapur, Alhad Ayurvedic Products in Shahapur, Ratnatray Ayur Pharma in Kasba Sangaon, Kagal, Parco Pharmaceuticals in Nasrapur, Bhor, and Punarvasu Ayurved in Sangli.

Girish Hukare, Joint Commissioner (Drug), FDA, Pune Division, said, "Inspections were conducted rigorously, including surprise visits at these stores."

He explained that although inspections of drug manufacturing units are mandated once every three years, Maharashtra conducts them annually to ensure compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices.

He added that officials detected several violations, including failures to comply with GMP norms and instances of adulterated Ayurvedic medicines containing allopathic ingredients.

114 Licences Suspended or Cancelled Across Maharashtra

Across Maharashtra, the drug department conducted 319 inspections during the same period, covering 60 drug manufacturing units and 259 retail establishments selling medicines. Following these inspections, 137 notices were issued and 114 licences were suspended or cancelled.

Among the manufacturing units, 24 notices were issued, 13 licences were cancelled, and five were suspended.

The department also carried out six search and seizure operations across the state, confiscating drugs and cosmetics valued at approximately ₹2.28 crore.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the administration was continuing its enforcement efforts to ensure that citizens had access to safe medicines, cosmetics and quality medical products.

He said the drive was part of the state's broader commitment to maintaining standards in food and drug safety and that establishments violating prescribed regulations would face action.