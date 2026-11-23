Pune: ACB Seeks Nod To Probe Alleged ₹3 Crore Bribery Racket In PMC Medical College Recruitment | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pune: The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has approached its headquarters seeking approval to initiate an inquiry into an alleged ₹3 crore recruitment bribery racket at the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, where contractual doctors have alleged that money was collected from candidates on the promise of permanent faculty appointments.

The allegations concern payments ranging from ₹8 lakh to ₹13 lakh, depending on the designation, with three doctors allegedly acting as intermediaries and assuring candidates that the money would be passed on to influential officials to secure their selection.

The latest development follows complaints submitted by contractual faculty members to the ACB, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Mayor Manjusha Nagpure.

The Pune ACB approached its headquarters on Nov 20 seeking approval to initiate an inquiry. After obtaining approval, the bureau will seek permission from the municipal commissioner under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to proceed with the inquiry.

Pune ACB Superintendent Shirish Sardeshpande confirmed that the department had received a complaint and was examining the allegations.

He said, “The Pune ACB has received a complaint and we will need to examine the details first. We will record the statements of the complainants and after obtaining approval from our headquarters, forward the proposal to the PMC commissioner seeking permission to conduct an inquiry.”

Three-and-a-half months' salary allegedly demanded

According to the complaints, contractual doctors working at the civic-run medical college were allegedly asked to pay an amount equivalent to three-and-a-half months' salary to secure permanent faculty positions. The alleged amounts varied according to the designation, with ₹8 lakh demanded from assistant professors, ₹10 lakh from associate professors and ₹13 lakh from professors.

The complainants have alleged that approximately ₹3 crore was collected from candidates over the past year. The complaint names three doctors, Dr Hemant Vaidya, Dr Irfan Mulla and Dr Nanasaheb Bhangare, as alleged intermediaries who collected money from their colleagues. They allegedly claimed to have contacts with senior officials in the Chief Minister's Office, the Urban Development Department and the PMC administration and assured candidates that they would secure their appointments.

A detailed complaint submitted by Dr Pravin Tayade to the ACB on Nov 18 provides an account of the alleged transactions. Dr Tayade, who has been working at the medical college since September 2022 and heads its Forensic Medicine Department, alleged that he paid ₹17 lakh to the three doctors after they assured him that his appointment would be secured. He further claimed that ₹7 lakh remained outstanding despite assurances of a refund.

28 internal candidates applied, 22 appeared for interviews

In his complaint, Dr Tayade alleged that 28 contractual faculty members applied for permanent positions after they received assurances that their existing service would be considered favourably during recruitment. Of these, six reportedly withdrew before the interview stage after securing other employment opportunities, while 22 appeared for interviews.

According to his account, 11 of the 22 candidates were selected, while the remaining 11 were not appointed. He alleged that two of the three doctors named in the complaint for allegedly collecting money, Dr Vaidya and Dr Bhangare, were selected, while Dr Mulla subsequently obtained a government job and did not pursue the college appointment.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dr Tayade alleged that the intermediaries repeatedly assured candidates that their selection was certain because of their connections with senior officials.

“They told us that they had good contacts and that our selection was guaranteed. They assured us that the money would be passed on to higher authorities to get our work done,” he said.

He has also questioned the selection process and sought scrutiny of the role of the college's senior management and officials involved in the recruitment exercise. These allegations have not yet been independently established.

Dr Siddharth Yashwant Dhende, a Pune-based medical doctor and politician who has served as a corporator and Deputy Mayor of the PMC, told The Free Press Journal, “The allegations of money being collected from doctors in exchange for permanent appointments at a civic-run medical college are extremely serious and warrant an impartial investigation. The entire recruitment process, including the role of the alleged intermediaries, the selection committee and senior officials, must be scrutinised. The ACB should investigate where the money was collected from and whether it was passed on to influential persons. The recruitment records, interview proceedings and final selection list should be examined transparently. Those found guilty must face strict legal action, and doctors who were allegedly cheated should get justice and their money returned. Public institutions cannot become centres of corruption, particularly when it concerns medical education and the future of aspiring doctors.”

Recruitment documents under scrutiny

The recruitment papers supplied in connection with the case include departmental vacancy details, eligibility criteria and appointment-related communications. The faculty recruitment notification specifies postgraduate medical qualifications, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and Diplomate of National Board (DNB), along with prescribed teaching and research experience requirements. The documents also contain conditions governing appointments and verification of candidates' qualifications.

The complainants have demanded an impartial examination of recruitment records, interview proceedings, selection criteria and final appointments. They have also sought an investigation into the alleged movement of money and the possible involvement of senior officials.

Mayor, PMC Commissioner assure examination of allegations

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, who is also the ex-officio chairperson of the medical college trust, has acknowledged receiving a complaint concerning the recruitment process.

Nagpure told The Free Press Journal, “The civic administration would look into the allegations, will find out who is at fault and those found to have acted improperly would not be protected.”

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has also said the administration is examining the allegations and would initiate appropriate action.

He said, “We are examining the allegations and the exact situation of this case. We will file a police complaint and ask the police only to investigate the matter and take whatever action is needed.”

He also said that candidates who fail to secure civic appointments sometimes raise such allegations.

The PMC established the medical college in 2022, and recruitment of professors, associate professors, assistant professors and non-teaching personnel has been underway over the past year. While some contractual faculty members have reportedly secured permanent appointments, others have remained unsuccessful.

The ACB's next step will be to obtain approval from its headquarters and subsequently approach the municipal commissioner for the statutory permission required to conduct an inquiry. The alleged collection of money, the role of the intermediaries and any possible involvement of officials will be subject to examination as the process progresses.