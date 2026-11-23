Consumer Connect: Can Pune Homebuyers Force Builders To Complete Stalled Projects Or Seek Replacement Through MahaRERA? | Photo: Pixabay

Q. We are a few home buyers from Pune. We booked 1 & 2 BHK flats in a project in Pune way back in 2014. At the time of booking, the builder promised to give us possession in December 2017. Our agreements for sale are duly registered, and most of us have paid 50 to 70% of the amount due to the builder. The project was registered with MahaRERA, which subsequently recorded two revised dates for completion. Unfortunately, both those deadlines have also expired without the promised flats being delivered. Construction work at the site is now stuck for want of funds. Even today, the builder is unable to say when he will complete the remaining construction and hand over our flats. A few buyers have complained to MahaRERA seeking refunds with interest and compensation. However, the majority of us do not want refunds; we want the flats for which we have already paid substantial amounts. Can the consumer court direct the builder to finish construction, give us possession and pay compensation?

Can it help us replace the builder with a new one, ensure completion of the project, secure our flats and adequately protect our interests as existing homebuyers? – Ulhas Shikhare & others, Pune

A. Your first question can be answered in the affirmative, considering the powers of Consumer Commissions under the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), 2019. Since you have executed agreements for sale and paid substantial amounts to the builder, you are “Consumers” under the Act. Failure to deliver possession as promised constitutes “deficiency in service” as well as “unfair trade practice”.

Consumer Commissions can direct the opposite party (the builder, in your case) to remove the deficiency by fulfilling the contractual obligation to give possession. They can also order the builder to discontinue the unfair trade practice and award compensation for the hardships and losses caused by the delay.

However, this is the legal position. The facts of your case, particularly the builder’s financial position and ability to complete the remaining work, will be equally important in determining the relief available. If the builder maintains that financial distress prevents him from completing construction, no Consumer Commission can compel him to finish the project. In such circumstances, your only remedy is to seek a refund with interest and compensation.

As to your second question, the Consumer Court cannot replace the defaulting builder or arrange completion through a new builder. Consumer Commissions have no power under the CPA to substitute a builder or promoter in a housing project. They are not regulators of the housing industry; that responsibility rests with MahaRERA under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, or RERA.

You may therefore consider approaching MahaRERA under Section 7 of RERA to seek removal or replacement of the defaulting builder. MahaRERA has the authority to revoke the registration of a defaulting promoter, enabling homebuyers to pursue completion of the project through a new builder or promoter. Thus, while the Consumer Commission can grant relief for deficiency in service, replacement of the defaulting builder falls within the framework of RERA.

MahaRERA can also separately entertain an application under Section 18 of RERA for compensation for losses arising from delayed possession. For this, you must approach the Adjudication Officer of MahaRERA and substantiate your claim with adequate evidence of the hardships and financial losses suffered over the years. Your supporting documents should establish the nature and extent of the losses for which you seek compensation, so that the claim is backed by adequate evidence rather than a bare assertion.

Advocate Shirish V Deshpande is chairman, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. Queries can be sent to him on email: shirish50@yahoo.com