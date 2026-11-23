Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad To Witness Auto-Rickshaw Shutdown Over Proposed Bike Taxi Policy | Representational Image (AI-generated)

Pune: Commuters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad may face inconvenience on Monday as auto-rickshaw unions have called for a shutdown in protest against the Maharashtra government's proposed policy to permit bike taxi services.

The Rickshaw Panchayat, along with other driver organisations, will stage demonstrations outside the offices of Minister of State for Transport Madhuri Misal and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode at 11 am, demanding that the government scrap the proposed policy.

The demonstrations will be held outside Misal's office in her Parvati constituency and Bansode's office in Pimpri. The unions have demanded a permanent ban on bike taxi services in metropolitan areas, alleging that their introduction would worsen traffic congestion and adversely affect the livelihoods of auto-rickshaw drivers.

According to the Rickshaw Panchayat, auto-rickshaws operate under several regulatory requirements, including mandatory insurance, fitness certificates, prescribed fares, vehicle colour codes and driver uniforms. However, private two-wheelers operating as bike taxis would not face equivalent regulatory obligations, creating unfair competition for traditional auto-rickshaw operators.

The dispute dates back to 2022, when several auto-rickshaw unions protested outside the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) against the government's move to permit bike taxi services. The Rickshaw Panchayat subsequently approached the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court, challenging the proposal. The courts did not grant permission for bike taxi operations and directed the state government to formulate a policy on the issue.

The government later constituted a committee headed by former bureaucrat Ramanath Jha to examine the matter. The Rickshaw Panchayat presented its objections before the committee, which recommended that bike taxis should not be permitted in metropolitan areas and that their operations should be restricted to remote and inaccessible regions.

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However, the government's renewed efforts to introduce bike taxi services have prompted the unions to resume their agitation.

Nitin Pawar, president of the Rickshaw Panchayat, said the organisations would approach elected representatives to demand the complete withdrawal of the proposed policy. The Rickshaw Panchayat, Azad Rickshaw Sanghatana and Chhava Vahan Chalak Kamgar Sangh will jointly organise the protest.

Auto-rickshaw services in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain suspended during the demonstrations on Monday.