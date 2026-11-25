The assault on Mandar Kiwale by a group of assailants outside the Shivajinagar Court premises on Tuesday afternoon is suspected to be a revenge attack. | Images sourced by Ankit Shukla

A suspected revenge attack over a murder that took place two years ago is believed to be behind the assault on Mandar Kiwale by a group of assailants outside the Shivajinagar Court premises on Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary information suggests that the attack was allegedly orchestrated by Akshay Chavan, a resident of Katraj, whose brother was murdered around two years ago. Kivle was reportedly an accused in that murder case.

The incident took place around 1.15 pm when approximately four assailants attacked Kivle outside the court premises. He sustained multiple injuries from sharp weapons and was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. According to preliminary feedback from the treating doctors, no firearm injuries have been noticed so far.

Police Recover Firearms





Police have recovered two firearms from the spot. The names of suspected assailants have been identified, and multiple police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest them.

According to preliminary information gathered during the investigation, around 10 to 15 youths were allegedly hired to execute the attack. The group is suspected to have stayed in the Ambegaon area throughout Monday night before carrying out the assault on Tuesday afternoon.

The attack is suspected to be linked to the murder of Akshay Chavan's brother, which took place approximately two years ago. Kiwale was allegedly involved in that case. The suspected attackers are believed to have targeted him as an act of revenge.



Notably, Kiwale himself had a murder case registered against him in 2025 and was recently released on bail.

While Akshay Chavan is suspected to be the alleged mastermind, other names being examined in connection with the attack include Babya Pawar, Yaanpya, Rohan Kangude, Ganesh Chavan, Amol Ramchandra Chavan and Ganesh Subhash Chavan. However, police have not officially declared these individuals as accused in the case.

Police are investigating the conspiracy, the involvement of the alleged hired attackers and the source of the firearms recovered from the scene.



Sanjay Darade ,Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune speaking to media said that at least seven team of the Crime Branch have been formed to arrest the accused.

As per the initial information, injured Kiwale was the accused in a murder case in Ambegaon area.

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