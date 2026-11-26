Police investigate the spot where murder accused was attacked outside Pune District Court | Anand Chaini

Pune: Five people have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the attack on murder accused Mandar Kiwale outside the Shivajinagar District and Sessions Court in Pune.

The police have identified Akshay Subhash Chavan (20) as the alleged mastermind behind the attack. He is the brother of Shubham Chavan, whose murder case involves Kiwale.

The other suspects have been identified as Amol Ramchandra Chavan (48), Swapnil Bajirao Gawali (28), Omkar Santosh Pawar (18) and Suraj Sadhu Malekar (22). The identity of the minor has not been disclosed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhar Hasan confirmed the arrests and said further investigation was underway. The attack took place on Wednesday when Kiwale was leaving the court premises after attending a hearing.

Sassoon General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Yallappa Jadhav said a bullet had grazed the right side of Kiwale’s back. He also suffered deep cuts to the back of his head and a fracture to the rear portion of his skull.

Kiwale’s blood pressure was low when he arrived at the hospital. Doctors administered fluids and stabilised him. Orthopaedic and plastic surgery teams were also involved in his treatment. However, his condition remained critical, Dr Jadhav said.

According to a Crime Branch officer, the attackers opened fire after Kiwale stepped out of Gate No 4. He ran towards Dengle Bridge in an attempt to escape. During the chase, a magazine from one of the pistols reportedly fell on the road.

The attackers eventually caught him near a tyre repair shop close to the Civil Court Metro station. They allegedly assaulted him with billhooks, causing serious injuries to his wrists, before fleeing on two scooters without registration plates.

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Court Security to Be Reviewed

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the police had conducted a security audit of the court premises even before the attack and carried out another audit after Wednesday’s incident. He said the police would introduce additional security measures based on its findings.

The Pune Bar Association has also demanded stronger security arrangements inside and outside the court. Its secretary, Samrat Jambhulkar, said the authorities should thoroughly check everyone entering the court premises. He also called for the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and said the association would take up the matter with the Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, advocate Shubhangi Parulekar, who represents Kiwale, has sought police protection for Yogesh Dore, another accused in the 2025 Shubham Chavan murder case. Dore, too, was released on bail along with Kiwale. The request has raised concerns about the safety of others accused in the case.

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Political Leaders Question Law and Order

Opposition leaders have questioned the law-and-order situation in Pune following the attack.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule said criminal activities in the city had increased over the past one-and-a-half to two years. She urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, to personally take responsibility for the city’s security.

Party MP Amol Kolhe described the incident as disturbing, pointing out that the attack took place outside an institution where people seek justice.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also questioned the state’s law-and-order situation and demanded an inquiry into the role of the police machinery.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar described the incident as extremely unfortunate and serious. She said the authorities had instructed the police to remain alert, take action against illegal weapons and strengthen security at crowded places.