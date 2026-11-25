India Eyes Global Aviation Repair Hub Status As Cabinet Approves MRO Partnership With Singapore | X

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Singapore on cooperation in skills and industry development within the aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector.

India's Vision For Aviation Self-Reliance

Welcoming the decision, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said, "This MoU between India and Singapore will be highly impactful and is closely aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We want to see every aircraft component, including the landing gear, the radomes, engines, cockpit displays, seats, wings and smallest of the parts, getting repaired in India. And the objective of this MoU is also to position India as the regional aviation workshop."

Highlighting the potential of the India-Singapore partnership, the Minister further added, "Singapore has a well-established aviation MRO ecosystem, while India is among the world's fastest-growing aviation markets. With our expanding aircraft fleet, strategic geographical position as a regional aviation hub and the government's continued efforts to improve the ease of doing business, India offers significant opportunities for the growth of the MRO sector."

Strengthening Domestic MRO Infrastructure

The proposed cooperation will enable Indian training institutions to strengthen their curriculum and training capabilities through knowledge exchange and industry exposure. The initiative is also expected to contribute to the development of domestic MRO infrastructure through greater industry participation and, over time, reduce India's dependence on overseas maintenance services.

The MoU will provide a framework for facilitating the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices between the two countries.

Key Provisions Of The MoU

Key provisions of the MoU include joint development of an industry-oriented curriculum for Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) training and sharing of expertise and capacity building of Indian institutes to ensure quality delivery of the curriculum.

It also covers internship and exchange programmes with Singapore MRO entities, enabling Indian students to gain practical industry experience, and facilitation of partnerships between Indian and Singaporean industry stakeholders to support the expansion of MRO facilities.

Growing Demand For Domestic MRO

Talking about India's MRO requirements, Ram Mohan Naidu said, "India is witnessing unprecedented growth in air traffic, with airlines steadily expanding their aircraft fleets. This has created an increasing demand for domestic MRO capabilities and skilled Aircraft Maintenance Engineers. Strengthening our domestic MRO ecosystem is now the need of the hour. Dependence on overseas maintenance services often results in higher costs and longer aircraft downtime for our airlines."

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This strategic MoU will enable the country to meet its own growing requirements for skilled AMEs and advanced MRO facilities. It will also be a milestone decision to develop India in global aviation skills as well as an MRO destination for global airlines, he added.

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