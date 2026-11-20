Paytm | File

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has announced plans to invest up to ₹200 crore in subsidiaries of Singapore-based Funding Societies as part of its international expansion strategy.

According to a regulatory filing, the board of Paytm Singapore Pte Ltd, an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, approved the proposed partnership with Funding Asia Group Pte Ltd, which operates as Funding Societies, on Thursday.

Of the proposed investment, approximately ₹162 crore, equivalent to up to SGD 21.8 million, will be deployed towards acquiring a 19.1% stake in payments technology company CardUp Pte Ltd.

The cash transaction involves the issuance of fresh shares and is expected to conclude by May 20, 2027. The remaining ₹38 crore may be invested in another Funding Societies affiliate.

Alongside the equity investment, One97 Communications will establish a commercial and technology partnership with CardUp to provide payments and lending solutions in Singapore.

The agreement will initially run for five years, with an option for renewal on mutually agreed terms.

Paytm will monetise its technology through service fees and revenue sharing.

The partnership supports the fintech company's strategy of entering selected overseas markets through a partner-operated business model.

Under this arrangement, Paytm supplies payment acceptance technology and devices, while local partners oversee sales, distribution and merchant operations.

The approach enables the company to expand internationally while limiting capital deployment.

Established in Singapore in 2015, CardUp operates in the digital payments sector and has recorded substantial turnover growth in recent years.

Its annual turnover increased to ₹299.20 crore in 2025 from ₹194.38 crore in 2024 and ₹104.16 crore in 2023.

Funding Societies, which provides digital financing solutions to small and medium enterprises, acquired CardUp in 2024 for an undisclosed amount.

In a separate disclosure, One97 Communications confirmed that it had completed an additional investment of ₹500 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Cloud Technologies Ltd.

The subsidiary subsequently infused the same amount into Paytm Singapore.

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