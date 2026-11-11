FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: '3 CRPF Personnel Injured In Kulgam Attack To Fadnavis Backs Uniform Civil Code'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. 3 CRPF Personnel Injured In Terrorist Attack In Kashmir's Kulgam, Counter-Operation Underway

Three CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment. (Read more...)

2. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Police Custody Of Five Accused Extended Till Nov 16; Age Verification Of Phool Singh Underway

The prosecution said they needed to confront them with one of the accused persons, Suneha Pandit. Meanwhile, police are verifying Singh’s claim that he is a minor. His lawyers submitted Haryana-issued documents showing November 30, 2008, as his birth date. (Read more...)

3. Ranveer Singh Joins Deepika Padukone And Her Family For Diwali Celebrations In Bengaluru After Welcoming 2nd Baby; PHOTOS Go Viral

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reportedly celebrated their first Diwali following the arrival of their second daughter, Devi, in September 2026. The couple spent the festival in Bengaluru with Deepika's family and close friends. (Read more...)

4. Who Is Lori Huang? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Low-Profile Wife In Spotlight Amid Alleged Chinese Spy Affair Controversy

Lori Huang, wife of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang since 1985, is an electrical engineering graduate and president of their family foundation, which held over $9 billion in assets in 2024. The couple met at Oregon State University and have two children working at Nvidia. Lori has made no public statement following reports of her husband's extramarital affair. (Read more...)

5. Mumbai Chhath Puja 2026: Traffic Curbs Announced In Juhu On November 15–16; Check Road Closures, Diversions & Parking Restrictions

Motorists around Juhu Beach will encounter parking restrictions and diversions during Chhath Puja. Restrictions will apply from 2 pm on November 15 until 11 am on November 16. (Read more...)

6. Maharashtra CM Calls Uniform Civil Code A ‘Constitutional Responsibility’: A Look At What The Legal Provisions State

Article 44 of the Constitution says that the State "shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India". However, the provision is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy, which are not legally enforceable. (Read more...)

7. Sensex Hits Nine-Month High, Here's What Really Fuelled Dalal Street’s 773-Point Rally?

Sensex jumps 773 points to 81,879 while Nifty closes above 25,200. Banking stocks, foreign buying and strong market breadth drive gains despite late profit-booking. (Read more...)

8. Diljit Dosanjh Returns To Coachella Four Years After His Historic Debut, Shares Line-Up With Dua Lipa And Madonna

Diljit Dosanjh is set to return to Coachella in 2027, four years after making history with his debut performance. The Punjabi singer will perform on April 9 and 16, sharing the line-up with Dua Lipa, Madonna, BLACKPINK's JISOO and Zara Larsson. The festival will take place across two weekends in Indio, California, with passes going on sale November 13. (Read more...)

9. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Homecoming Set To End As Arshdeep Singh Arrives In Blockbuster ₹18 Crore IPL Trade

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reportedly completed a blockbuster IPL trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, valued at ₹18 crore each. Pandya's departure follows a turbulent captaincy stint with Mumbai, while Arshdeep strengthens MI's pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah. The exchange could reshape both franchises' leadership plans and strategies ahead of IPL 2027. (Read more...)

10. AIIMS Population Counter Goes Viral, Shows India Nearing 1.5 Billion - Video

Grok responded that the AIIMS Delhi billboard displayed an estimated population of around 1.4816 billion on November 10, adding that the figure was broadly in line with population projections based on United Nations data. (Read more...)