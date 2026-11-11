AIIMS Population Counter Goes Viral, Shows India Nearing 1.5 Billion - Video

A billboard purportedly displaying India's live population count at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about the country's rapidly growing population and the accuracy of the figures.

According to a video circulating online, India's population crossed 1,48,16,37,145 (approximately 1.48 billion) on November 10 at 7:27 pm. The display has drawn reactions from social media users, with several questioning the source and accuracy of the data.

Grok responds to population query

Amid the debate, a social media user named Yash asked AI chatbot Grok to verify the population figure displayed on the billboard.

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Grok responded that the AIIMS Delhi billboard displayed an estimated population of around 1.4816 billion on November 10, adding that the figure was broadly in line with population projections based on United Nations data.

Billboard displays projected population figures

However, Grok clarified that the billboard is a demographic projection clock and not a real-time birth-and-death tracking system. It uses average population growth rates to continuously update the estimated figure rather than recording every birth and death as they occur.

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Worldometer estimates India's population

According to Worldometer, India's estimated population stood at 1,476,625,576 at mid-2026, based on the United Nations' World Population Prospects 2024 revision. Its November 10 estimate was approximately 1.4813 billion. Population projections suggest that India could cross the 1.5-billion mark by 2028.