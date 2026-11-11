Diljit Dosanjh Returns To Coachella Four Years After His Historic Debut, Shares Line-Up With Dua Lipa And Madonna

Get ready to hear "Punjabi aa gaye oye" once again because Diljit Dosanjh is heading back to Coachella in 2027, and this time, the excitement is just as big as his historic debut. Four years after performing on the global stage for the first time, the Indian singer and actor is gearing up to take the stage once again. Adding to the buzz, he'll be sharing the star-studded line-up with international icons like Dua Lipa, Madonna and several other big names.

Diljit Dosanjh joins Dua Lipa and Madonna among big names

Diljit is set to perform on Friday, April 9, during Coachella's opening weekend. His return is especially exciting, considering the milestone he achieved in 2023 when he became the first Punjabi singer and mainstream Indian artist to take the festival's stage. His debut opened up a new chapter for Punjabi music on the global stage, making his 2027 comeback even more special.

Joining Diljit in the star-studded line-up is pop superstar Dua Lipa, who will headline both the opening nights. Music icon Madonna is also part of the list, with a special billing in the Dance Tent. BLACKPINK's JISOO, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Kehlani, Peggy Gou, Giorgio Moroder and Leon Thomas are among the other artists scheduled to perform that day.

Saturday will bring a different mix of sounds, with Tame Impala headlining both dates. Led by Kevin Parker, the Australian musical project will return to the festival after its previous appearance in 2019. Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Robyn, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Måneskin and Role Model are also on the Saturday roster.

Sunday's celebrations will close with SZA taking the headline spot across both weekends. Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, Becky G, BABYMONSTER, Remi Wolf and Victoria Monét are among the other performers set to take the stage.

The wider line-up also features names such as Jorja Smith, The Neighbourhood, Four Tet, Underworld, Charlotte de Witte, The Avalanches and Empire of the Sun. Daddy Yankee also has a special billing, while electronic music duo Justice will bring their Blinded With Lights Bunker debut to the festival.

Check out the complete line-up below:

When and where is Coachella 2027?

Coachella 2027 will take place over two weekends, from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Festival passes are scheduled to go on sale on November 13, 2026, at 12 pm PT through the official Coachella website. Hotel packages that combine passes with accommodation and transportation are also being offered.

For those watching from home, YouTube will return as the festival's exclusive livestream partner for the 15th consecutive year, bringing performances from both weekends to audiences around the world.