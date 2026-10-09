Jason Derulo India Concert 2026: Dates, Venue, Ticket Prices And How To Book For Sunburn Festival |

Mumbai is gearing up for a major music weekend as global pop star Jason Derulo joins the line-up of Sunburn Festival 2026 as its fourth and final headliner. The multi-platinum singer, songwriter and dancer is set to bring his high-energy live performance to the city, adding another international name to one of India's biggest electronic music festivals.

The festival will take place on December 18 and 19, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. This will mark Derulo's debut at Sunburn Festival. Known for his energetic stage presence and chart-topping hits, the singer's appearance is expected to draw pop music fans alongside the festival's electronic dance music audience.

Sunburn is returning to the city with a two-day format, international performers, large-scale stage production and immersive festival experiences. The event will also feature food and lifestyle experiences alongside performances by global music acts. The festival's previously announced headliners include The Chainsmokers, Sebastian Ingrosso and DJ Snake.

Jason Derulo India Concert 2026: Date And Venue

Dates: December 18–19, 2026

Venue: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

Tickets: Available through BookMyShow

Jason Derulo India Concert 2026: Ticket Prices

Tickets are available through BookMyShow, with single-day options and season passes across multiple categories. The prices listed below are the advertised rates and may change depending on availability and ticket phases.

Single-day tickets

General Admission: ₹3,500

VIP: ₹6,000

Fan Pit: ₹8,000

Core Lounge: ₹25,000

Season passes early bird

General Admission: ₹7,000

VIP (Early Bird): ₹12,000

Fan Pit (Early Bird): ₹14,000

Tuborg Lounge: ₹30,000

Core Lounge: ₹40,000

VVIP Silver Table: ₹2,95,000

VVIP Gold Table: ₹7,08,000

VVIP Platinum Table: ₹10,62,000

How To Book Tickets For Jason Derulo At Sunburn Festival 2026?

Those planning to attend can visit the official BookMyShow website to check available categories, select their preferred ticket and complete the booking process. Buyers should review the event terms, entry requirements and ticket conditions before making a purchase.