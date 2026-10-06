Mumbai Dominates India's 50 Best Restaurants List; These 3 Eateries Rank In Top 10 |

Mumbai has once again cemented its position as one of India’s leading culinary destinations, with 13 restaurants featuring in the Condé Nast Traveller x District Top Restaurant Awards 2026. The seventh edition of the prestigious list celebrates the country’s finest dining establishments, with Mumbai sharing the highest number of entries with Goa.

The biggest highlight for the city came right at the top. Colaba’s The Table secured the second spot, while Papa’s in Bandra was ranked third. Both restaurants were placed just behind NAAR in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, which claimed the coveted number one position.

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The Table, which has been a Mumbai dining landmark since 2011, continues to stand out for its globally influenced menu and farm-to-table approach

Meanwhile, Papa’s, led by chef Hussain Shahzad, has made a mark with its intimate setting and unconventional 12-course menu. The Bandra restaurant seats just 12 guests, with reservations known to fill up almost instantly when released each month.

Mumbai’s representation does not end with the top three. The city has 13 restaurants in the overall Top 50, matching Goa’s tally and further strengthening its reputation as one of India’s most exciting food destinations. Bengaluru follows with six entries, while Chennai and Kolkata have four each. New Delhi has three, Shillong has two, and Kasauli, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Gurugram and Karaikudi have one entry each.

How was this list made?

The rankings are based on an extensive process. Condé Nast Traveller first curates a shortlist of more than 1,000 restaurants from across India, with restaurants also having the opportunity to nominate themselves. A 105-member jury then votes privately in two rounds to determine the final Top 50. The jury includes food critics, writers, chefs, designers, artists, curators and other tastemakers from across the country.ning culture.