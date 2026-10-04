'5 Km Means Nothing Here': 23-Year-Old French Man Shares 3 Things Nobody Told Him Before Moving To Mumbai |

Moving to a new country for work can be an exciting adventure, but settling into an unfamiliar city also comes with its fair share of surprises. A 23-year-old man from Paris, France, who recently moved to Mumbai for a job, is sharing his early experiences of life in the bustling city. His candid observations about Mumbai's traffic, weather, food and fast-paced lifestyle are attracting attention on social media.

In a video shared online, the French man reflected on three things nobody warned him about before he made the move from Paris to Mumbai. While he spoke about the challenges of adjusting to a new environment, he also admitted that the city was slowly growing on him.

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'It's Only 5 Km Away' Means Nothing In Mumbai

The first thing that surprised him was Mumbai's unpredictable sense of distance. According to him, travelling just five kilometres can mean very different things depending on the traffic and the time of day. "You will completely lose your sense of distance. 'It's only 5 km away' means absolutely nothing here," he wrote.

"You will start planning your day around traffic, heat, chai and where you can get the best food," he shared.

From figuring out the best time to leave for work to discovering neighbourhood eateries and finding a refreshing cup of chai, settling into Mumbai means learning to navigate its unique rhythm. For someone arriving from Paris, these small but significant changes can make everyday life feel entirely different. 'Your Old Definition Of Normal Life' Changes

"You will very quickly realise that your old definition of 'normal life' doesn't really apply anymore," he wrote.

Three weeks into his Mumbai journey, he admitted that he was still getting lost, learning Hindi and discovering new places around the city. 'You Might Actually Start Loving It'

Despite the initial challenges, the French man had one more realisation to share. "And honestly, there's a 4th one nobody told me: you might actually start loving it," he wrote.

He described the experience as an adventure, admitting that he still occasionally wondered how he had ended up in Mumbai. However, he also seemed to embrace the uncertainty that came with starting over in a new country.