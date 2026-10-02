Nora Fatehi Serves Effortless Glamour in a Sleek, Sculpted Mock-Neck Dress | Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay D | October 02, 2026
Nora Fatehi exudes dreamy, architectural elegance in a sleek, neutral-toned maxi dress during her recent appearance in Qatar.
The sleeveless gown features a high mock neckline and a fitted bodice that flows seamlessly into a dramatic, asymmetric draped skirt.
Crafted with a contrasting fabric play, the upper torso boasts a streamlined knit texture while the lower half transitions into a fluid, satin-like drape.
She accessorizes her minimalist gown with a sparkling diamond choker necklace that hugs her neckline.
She holds a sleek, black structured mini handbag that provides a sharp, sophisticated contrast against the light neutral tone of her dress.
In one of the frames, she stylishly dons statement designer sunglasses with dark frames.
Her dark brunette hair is styled in voluminous, soft cascading waves with face-framing curtain bangs and a subtle side part.