'Broken Roads, Potholes And Crumbling Infrastructure': Harsh Goenka Takes Dig At Mumbai's Collapsing Condition; Compares It With 18th Century Standards |

Mumbai's contrasting landscape has once again become a topic of discussion on social media after RPG Group Chairperson Harsh Goenka shared his take on the city's infrastructure. Taking to X, Goenka contrasted Mumbai's modern skyline with what he described as its deteriorating roads and civic infrastructure.

In his post, Goenka wrote, "Mumbai has mastered the art of looking like Manhattan from a distance with a spectacular skyline. But beneath that glossy vertical city lie sprawling slums, broken roads, potholes & crumbling infrastructure. Mumbai's skyline—21st century. Mumbai's infrastructure—18th century!"

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His post highlights the stark contrast between Mumbai's image as India's financial capital, with its rapidly growing skyline and high-rise developments, and the everyday infrastructure challenges faced across several parts of the city.

Goenka's comparison to Manhattan refers to Mumbai's increasingly prominent skyline. However, he argued that the city's visual transformation has not been matched by the condition of its basic infrastructure.

His remarks have opened up another conversation around the city's development, where modern construction and infrastructure upgrades coexist with longstanding civic challenges. Mumbai has continued to see rapid urbanisation and redevelopment, while questions around road conditions, traffic, drainage and public infrastructure remain recurring topics among residents.

The post has since drawn attention online, with social media users weighing in on Goenka's observations about the city. While some may relate to his criticism of Mumbai's infrastructure, others are likely to offer different perspectives on the city's growth and challenges.

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